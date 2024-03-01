March Worship & Events

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Nursery available

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

HOP ON OVER TO WUMC FOR SOME EASTER FUN!

When: Saturday, March 23, 10am – Noon

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Waynedale Community

Why: Easter Celebration and Fun Activities

Add’l: Take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Decorate cookies, face painting, cookie walk, fun crafts, light refreshments. Please RSVP 747-7427.

Cost: Free

. . .

LIVE STREAMING

Join us for Worship Sundays at 9:45 a.m on www.WaynedaleUMC.com.

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9-11am

Where: at the church, Door #1

We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer?Call to learn how to join our team!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MICHIGAN

LUTHERAN CHOIR

When: March 2, @ 7:00 PM

Where: In the sanctuary

Who: Everyone is invited!

Add’l: Martin Luther College Choir Concert: Join us on Saturday, March 2, at 7 PM as the Martin Luther College Choir, under the direction of Prof. Adrian Smith, presents a choral concert titled “Piercing the Darkness” The program will include settings of familiar hymns, as well as selections by choral music composers representing a variety of musical styles. Martin Luther College is part of the worker training program of the synod. The college prepares teachers and staff ministers who are ready to accept positions in our congregations, and it prepares men to enter Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary to complete their training to serve as pastors.

Cost: A freewill offering will be taken to support student financial aid at MLC. Come and meet some of our future workers and enjoy.

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES:

We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

LENTEN SUPPERS

When: Wednesdays through March 20 at 5:30pm

Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall

Who: Everyone is invited!

Add’l: Suppers held through March 20 and include sides, dessert, beverages and PBJ sandwiches. Hope to see you there! Supper is followed by Worship Service at 6:30pm

Cost: Free

. . .

GRIEFSHARE

SUPPORT GROUP

When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one

Why: Comfort, hope and support

Cost: Free

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .