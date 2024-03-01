March Worship & Events
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Nursery available
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
HOP ON OVER TO WUMC FOR SOME EASTER FUN!
When: Saturday, March 23, 10am – Noon
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Waynedale Community
Why: Easter Celebration and Fun Activities
Add’l: Take pictures with the Easter Bunny! Decorate cookies, face painting, cookie walk, fun crafts, light refreshments. Please RSVP 747-7427.
Cost: Free
LIVE STREAMING
Join us for Worship Sundays at 9:45 a.m on www.WaynedaleUMC.com.
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9-11am
Where: at the church, Door #1
We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer?Call to learn how to join our team!
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
MICHIGAN
LUTHERAN CHOIR
When: March 2, @ 7:00 PM
Where: In the sanctuary
Who: Everyone is invited!
Add’l: Martin Luther College Choir Concert: Join us on Saturday, March 2, at 7 PM as the Martin Luther College Choir, under the direction of Prof. Adrian Smith, presents a choral concert titled “Piercing the Darkness” The program will include settings of familiar hymns, as well as selections by choral music composers representing a variety of musical styles. Martin Luther College is part of the worker training program of the synod. The college prepares teachers and staff ministers who are ready to accept positions in our congregations, and it prepares men to enter Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary to complete their training to serve as pastors.
Cost: A freewill offering will be taken to support student financial aid at MLC. Come and meet some of our future workers and enjoy.
MESSAGE SERIES:
We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
LENTEN SUPPERS
When: Wednesdays through March 20 at 5:30pm
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall
Who: Everyone is invited!
Add’l: Suppers held through March 20 and include sides, dessert, beverages and PBJ sandwiches. Hope to see you there! Supper is followed by Worship Service at 6:30pm
Cost: Free
GRIEFSHARE
SUPPORT GROUP
When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one
Why: Comfort, hope and support
Cost: Free
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
