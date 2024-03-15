Upcoming Easter Events & Worship
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Nursery available
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
HOLY WEEK SERVICES
A time to reflect, pray, and prepare for Easter
March 24 Palm Sunday worship at 9:45 a.m. “Joyful Shouts”
March 28 Maundy Thursday Communion Service at 7:00 p.m. “Missing the Point” –
March 29 Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 7:00 p.m.
March 31, Easter Worship at 9:45 a.m. “Where It All Began”
. . .
HOP ON OVER TO WUMC for some Easter Fun! – Sat. March 23 from 10am – 12pm
Take your own pictures with the Easter Bunny! Face painting, fun Easter crafts, decorate your own cookie, along with refreshments. Invite your family and friends. The Waynedale Community is welcome! RSVP 747-7424
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9-11am
Where: see address above, Door #1
We are here to help, serve and pray with you.
Do you care about people and want to volunteer?
Call to learn how to join our team!
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . .
GARAGE SALE
Thurs. April 4, 8am-6pm
Friday April 5, 8am-6pm
Saturday April 6, 8am-1pm
Clothes, Books, Misc., and much more!
. . .
GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE
When: March 29, 2024 at 7 PM
Why: Good Friday Service
Contact: 260-622-4326
. . .
EASTER SUNDAY SERVICE
When: April 31, 2024 at 9 am
Why: Easter Service
Contact: 260-622-4326
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . .
LENTEN SUPPERS
When: Wednesdays through March 20 at 5:30pm
Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall
Who: Everyone is invited!
Add’l: Suppers held through March 20 and include sides, dessert, beverages and PBJ sandwiches. Hope to see you there! Supper is followed by Worship Service at 6:30pm
Cost: Free
. . .
GRIEFSHARE
SUPPORT GROUP
When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am
Where: Sharing Peace Cafe
Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one
Why: Comfort, hope and support
Cost: Free
Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
EASTER JAM
When: March 23 at 10 AM and 6 PM
Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod
Why: Celebrate Easter with us!
Add’l: Grab your family and friends and join us for this fun, interactive Easter event that includes music, games, comedy, a special Easter message, and an after party with fun new games, treats, and a special scavenger hunt that uncovers the true meaning of Easter! Join
us for a 10 AM or 6 PM show. This is a FREE event open to our community, so invite your friends and neighbors and join us for this exciting event!
Cost: Free
Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES:
We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
