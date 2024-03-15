Upcoming Easter Events & Worship

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Nursery available

Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

. . .

HOLY WEEK SERVICES

A time to reflect, pray, and prepare for Easter

March 24 Palm Sunday worship at 9:45 a.m. “Joyful Shouts”

March 28 Maundy Thursday Communion Service at 7:00 p.m. “Missing the Point” –

March 29 Good Friday Tenebrae Service at 7:00 p.m.

March 31, Easter Worship at 9:45 a.m. “Where It All Began”

. . .

HOP ON OVER TO WUMC for some Easter Fun! – Sat. March 23 from 10am – 12pm

Take your own pictures with the Easter Bunny! Face painting, fun Easter crafts, decorate your own cookie, along with refreshments. Invite your family and friends. The Waynedale Community is welcome! RSVP 747-7424

. . .

FOOD BANK HOURS

When: Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9-11am

Where: see address above, Door #1

We are here to help, serve and pray with you.

Do you care about people and want to volunteer?

Call to learn how to join our team!

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

1819 Reservation Drive

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

. . .

CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL

When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.

Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.

Contact: 747-4121 x1

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

. . .

GARAGE SALE

Thurs. April 4, 8am-6pm

Friday April 5, 8am-6pm

Saturday April 6, 8am-1pm

Clothes, Books, Misc., and much more!

. . .

GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

When: March 29, 2024 at 7 PM

Why: Good Friday Service

Contact: 260-622-4326

. . .

EASTER SUNDAY SERVICE

When: April 31, 2024 at 9 am

Why: Easter Service

Contact: 260-622-4326

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Class Sun. 10:30a

. . .

LENTEN SUPPERS

When: Wednesdays through March 20 at 5:30pm

Where: Peace Lutheran Church, Fellowship Hall

Who: Everyone is invited!

Add’l: Suppers held through March 20 and include sides, dessert, beverages and PBJ sandwiches. Hope to see you there! Supper is followed by Worship Service at 6:30pm

Cost: Free

. . .

GRIEFSHARE

SUPPORT GROUP

When: Wednesdays thru April 3, 10-11:30am

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Those grieving the loss of a loved one

Why: Comfort, hope and support

Cost: Free

Contact: Rose Murphy, 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

. . .

EASTER JAM

When: March 23 at 10 AM and 6 PM

Where: Avalon Church 1212 Lower Huntington Raod

Why: Celebrate Easter with us!

Add’l: Grab your family and friends and join us for this fun, interactive Easter event that includes music, games, comedy, a special Easter message, and an after party with fun new games, treats, and a special scavenger hunt that uncovers the true meaning of Easter! Join

us for a 10 AM or 6 PM show. This is a FREE event open to our community, so invite your friends and neighbors and join us for this exciting event!

Cost: Free

Contact: msmith@avalonmc.com

. . .

CELEBRATE RECOVERY

When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.

Cost: Free

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

. . .

MESSAGE SERIES:

We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .