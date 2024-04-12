Spring Events & Worship
MOUNT CALVARY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.mtcfw.org
1819 Reservation Drive
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-4121
Worship Times:
Worship Sundays 9:30am
Bible Study Sundays 10:45am
. . .
CHILD CARE & PRESCHOOL
When: Open 6-6, Mon-Fri. Where: Mt. Calvary Lutheran Church, 1819 Reservation Dr.
Add’l: Infants through age 5. Before/After School Care.
Contact: 747-4121 x1
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
BETHANY
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.BethanyLC.org
2435 Engle Rd.
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-0713
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
10:45a Bible Class
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
HOLY SCRIPTURE
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.HolyScriptureFW.org
8811 Kinnerk Road
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 478-1717
Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a
Adult & Children
Bible Studies 11a
. . .
MESSAGE SERIES:
We will follow Jesus from the river to the mountain.
Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717-Website holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, & Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
AVALON CHURCH
www.AvalonMC.com
1212 Lower Huntington Rd
Fort Wayne, IN 46819
(260) 747-1531
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am & 10:30am
9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)
10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)
. . .
CELEBRATE RECOVERY
When: Every Wednesday 6:30-8:30pm Children’s programming at 1500 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Add’l: All are welcome to this faith based, confidential, recovery program that will help you overcome your hurts, habits, or hangups.
Cost: Free
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.ossianumc.org
201 W. Mill Street
Ossian, IN 46777
(260) 622-4326
Worship Times:
Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare
10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School
Pastor: Rev. David Herr
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
PEACE EVANGELICAL
LUTHERAN CHURCH
www.PeaceLutheranfw.org
4900 Fairfield Ave.
Fort Wayne, IN 46807
(260) 744-3869
Worship Times:
Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p
Bible Class Sun. 10:30a
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
www.WaynedaleUMC.com
2501 Church Street
Fort Wayne, IN 46809
(260) 747-7424
office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com
Worship Times:
Sunday 9:45 a.m.
Childcare is available.
Sunday School at 11:00 a.m.
Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683
. . .
FOOD BANK HOURS
When: Mondays, Wednesdays, & Fridays 9-11am
Where: see address above, Door #1
We are here to help, serve and pray with you. Do you care about people and want to volunteer? Call to learn how to join our team!
. . .
A DAY OF SPIRITUAL GROWTH
When: Saturday, May 4, 2024, 9:00am-1:00pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1
Who: Speaker Rev. Jennifer Huff, Deacon “All the Women Followed”
Add’l: United Women of Faith invite you to attend.
Reservation Deadline April 29
Cost: $25 includes lunch or $7.00 without lunch
Contact: Debbie Bryant 260-403-3995
. . .
JOYFUL HEARTS
When: Thursday, April 11, 2024 5:30-6:30pm
Where: Waynedale United MC, Door #1
Who: Waynedale Community
Add’l: Join us for a presentation featuring a new non-profit, “The Heart of Jesus Home for the Dying”. Following will be a delicious meal and time for fellowship. Please RSVP at the Church Office (260-747-7424).
Cost: No Cost (free-will offering accepted)
Contact: Waynedale UMC 260-747-7424
. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
