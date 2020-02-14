Wednesday, March 4, 2020
Latest:
The Waynedale News

The Waynedale News

South & Southwest Fort Wayne Indiana News

Featured Local News Health & Exercise 

CORONAVIRUS PUTS ALLEN COUNTY OFFICIALS ON GUARD

The Waynedale News Staff

While there have been no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Allen County, the Board of Commissioners and Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan are recommending anyone traveling internationally for business or pleasure take some preventive measures.

A letter from the Allen County Health Department is being sent to local business owners reminding them of the services provided by the department’s immunization travel clinic.

The new coronavirus — called 2019-nCoV — was first identified in Wuhan, China. It has spread in China and has been detected in multiple other countries including several cases in the United States. The World Health Organization has declared the outbreak a “global emergency” and the U.S. State Department is advising against all travel to China.

“We are very aware of the international travel that begins in Fort Wayne and want to make sure that employees who need to travel to this area contact a physician or our Health Department for recommendations,” said Dr. McMahan.

Click to advertise on this website

The travel clinic provides recommended vaccines at cost, along with an administrative fee, and also provides pertinent measures
for people who are traveling for pleasure, mission trips or business.

“Though the CDC is considering this a low risk for the general population, we need to be prepared,” said the Board of Commissioners. “We have asked our health department to collaborate with community and healthcare agencies to ensure mechanisms are in place to adequately and appropriately identify any possible cases of the coronavirus and report them to the department immediately.”

The Waynedale News Staff
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
Tweet
Pin
Share6
6 Shares

The Waynedale News Staff

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news. > Read More Information About Us > More Articles Written By Our Staff