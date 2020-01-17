RACE FOR THE WARRIOR AT AIRPORT

Looking to participate in your first 5K or 10K race? Love to walk with your furry friends? Are you a seasoned runner looking for a new challenge? Or, are you looking for a great cause to support? Northeast Indiana Base Community Council has the event for you!

Saturday, April 25th, 2020 at 9 a.m., the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council will host its 6th Annual Race for the Warrior 5K/10K runway race at the Fort Wayne International Airport. Here you can celebrate in patriotic style by running, walking, rucking, or even riding a pedal trolley down the same airstrips that used to service more than 100,000 military personnel during World War II.

Each participant will receive an official Race for the Warrior t-shirt, and a swag bag provided by our sponsors and community partners. Both the 5K and 10K are certified by US Track & Field and awards will be given for male and female age groups and overall winners.

Afterwards, stick around for a great post-race party that includes music, food, military static displays and activities for all ages! Runners age 21 and over will also receive one free beer.

Race packet pickup will be held Friday, April 24th from 4-7 p.m. at Fleet Feet and the day of the race at the registration area starting at 7 a.m.

The Race for the Warrior is a fundraiser that supports the Northeast Indiana Base Community Council’s Military Support Fund and other year-round programs for members of all branches of the U.S. Armed Forces, Veterans and military families.

Interested participants can find additional race information at www.raceforthewarrior.org