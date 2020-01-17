FUNDRAISING SUPPORT FOR CHILDREN ENTERING FOSTER CARE

The City of Fort Wayne joins the Boys & Girls Clubs of Fort Wayne and the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases to announce a month-long fundraising effort to provide support for local children entering the foster care system.

For this donation drive, Comfort Cases is soliciting donations of new, unused backpacks and items such as new pajamas, blankets, toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, conditioner, soap, coloring books, journals and much more. For a complete list of items, visit www.comfortcases.org. Donations will be accepted at Citizens Square, 200 E. Berry St., January 7 – February 7, Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Look for the donation barrels located in the Citizens Square lobby. Monetary donations will also be accepted from January 7 – January 24 at www.comfortcases.org/ftwayne or by mailing a check to: Comfort Cases, 15825 Shady Grove Road, Ste. 60, Rockville, MD 20850.

Annabella Brown, a sophomore at Canterbury High School, who also holds the title of Miss South Central Outstanding Teen, contacted Robert Scheer, Founder and CEO of the national non-profit organization Comfort Cases because she wanted to help foster children. Annabella first heard of Scheer on The Ellen Show when he explained that foster children often carry their personal belongings in trash bags when transitioning to a new home. She was determined to bring Comfort Cases to northeast Indiana. “For me, a Comfort Case isn’t just a bag. It creates an opportunity for kids to find a forever home and a sense of belonging,” said Annabella Brown.

Founded in 2013, Comfort Cases’ mission is to inspire communities to bring dignity and hope to youth in foster care. The charity provides kids in foster care with a brand new backpack and duffel bag to replace the trash bag that so many are asked to pack in as they enter the system. Each Case is packed with brand new items such as pajamas, a blanket, a stuffed animal, toiletries, books, and other essentials.