Lucille Dull, 95, of Fort Wayne passed away on Saturday, January 18, 2020. She was born on June 21, 1924 in Dugger, Indiana, a daughter of the late Gerald E. and Edith L. (White) Azbell. She graduated from Manchester College. She worked as a school teacher at Northwest Elementary in the Huntington County School District for many years. She was a member of Colony Heights Church of Christ. She served as a past president of the Psi Iota Xi Sorority. She volunteered at Love Inc of Huntington County, The Literacy Alliance of Fort Wayne, and at the Fort Wayne VA Hospital for over 11 years. Surviving family include her daughters, Sue (Roger) Grossnickle of Hoagland, Indiana and Bonnie (Russ) Dunbar of Akron, Indiana; grandchildren, Jason (Brandy) Grossnickle, Jenna (Jason) Jensen of New Haven, and Ryan (Joanna) Dunbar; great grandchildren, Zachary (Alexis), Jake, and Zoie Grossnickle, Noah and Brenna Jensen, and Quinn Dunbar; and a sister, Laura Cox of Yorktown, Indiana. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, Robert Dull; and a sister, Leona Rae. Funeral service were at 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at D. O. McComb and Sons – Foster Park, 6301 Fairfield Ave., Fort Wayne with visitation beginning at 11:00 a.m. Burial followed at Highland Park Cemetery, Fort Wayne. Memorials may be made to Colony Heights Church of Christ. Condolences may be made online at www.mccombandsons.com

