ALLEN COUNTY SPCA HAS RECORD-SETTING #GIVINGTUESDAY

The Allen County SPCA set a new #GivingTuesday record with a total of $70,044.33 donated in 24 hours! Thanks to two anonymous $15,000 gifts promising to double donor dollars, the Allen County SPCA set a goal to raise at least $30,000 on December 3, 2019. The Allen County SPCA not only exceeded their goal, but also set a new record of the most donations ever raised in one day!

“We are sincerely humbled by this community’s generous support of our adoptable animals and shelter programs, and we are beyond grateful to the original donors who offered the match dollars and to every individual and company who joined in to help us meet and substantially exceed our goal.

Simply put, this outpouring of love from our supporters will result in a lot more lifesaving at the Allen County SPCA, and we couldn’t be more thankful.” says Jessica Henry, Executive Director of the Allen County SPCA.

The total donations from 2019’s #GivingTuesday is nearly $14,000 more than was raised in 2018, and these dollars will make a big impact at the shelter. The total raised will cover nearly of all the medications and vaccinations the Allen County SPCA will use in 2020.

The Allen County SPCA, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has been providing shelter to northeast Indiana’s homeless cats and dogs for over 60 years.