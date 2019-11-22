Marilyn, L. Dalman, 81, of Fort Wayne passed away on Thursday, November 7, 2019. She was born on April 28, 1938, a daughter of the late William and Ruth (Meyer) Schoenemann. She worked for Hallmark Cards. She was a long time member at Bethany Lutheran Church where she was involved in many activities. She enjoyed being outside especially gardening, traveling, working with her rabbits and chickens, and formerly being involved in 4-H.

Surviving family include her sons, Greg (Connie), Mark (Linda), Bryan (Laura) and Kevin Dalman; nine grandchildren, and eight great grandchildren. Besides her parents, she was preceded in passing by her husband, William Dalman in 2011; son, Dennis in 1979; and a brother, Paul Schoenemann. Funeral service was at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Bethany Lutheran Church, 2435 Engle Rd., Fort Wayne with visitation one hour prior. Visitation was also from 4-7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Elzey-Patterson-Rodak Home for Funerals, 6810 Old Trail Rd., Fort Wayne. Burial was at St. John Lutheran Cemetery on Engle Rd. Memorials may be made to Bethany Lutheran Church or Visiting Nurse. Condolences may be left online at www.elzey-patterson-rodakfuneralhome.com.