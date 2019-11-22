Late November Events
HOLIDAY POP-UP ART GALLERY
When: Wed. Nov. 29 – Sat. Dec. 28 11a-6p
Where: City Exchange Shops, 125-127 West Wayne
Add’l: Fort Wayne Artists Guild presents a Holiday Pop-Up Art Gallery. Sneak Peek during Night of Lights, Wed. Nov. 27, 5-8p. www.fortwayneartistsguild.org
CHRISTMAS AT SWINNEY HOME
When: Dec. 6, 2-4p; Dec. 7 10:30a & 2p
Where: Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Add’l: Guests are invited to bring their friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit and take refreshment of syllabub, delicious sweets and savories, and a pot of tea at the elegantly decorated Historic Homestead. Enjoy Hearthstone Ensemble music, and find unique treasures in the upstairs Gift Shop.
Contact: Tickets $25; prepaid reservations (260)747-1229 and (260)747-1501; Proceeds support maintenance of the Homestead. www.Settlersinc.org.
FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES
Who: Mustard Seed
Furniture Bank
When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p
Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.
Complimentary pick up service for large items
Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items
Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.
Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1
OPENING RECEPTION: ROBERT MCCANN, MEGANNE ROSEN
When: Fri. Dec. 6, 5-8p
Where: Artlink Contemporary Gallery
Add’l: Join us for the opening reception of Unreal Empire: Robert McCann (pictured) and Transparency & Toxicity: Meganne Rosen on Friday, December 6th from 5pm – 8pm. On view until January 5th, 2020. McCann describes his paintings as “elaborate fictional spaces”.Through the investigation of and experimentation with different kinds of materials, Rosen’s works express discontent with the current political climate while reflecting on her experiences growing up in the American Midwest.
Cost: Free
Contact: Megan Maynard, megan@artlinkfw.com
FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION
When: Mon. Dec 9, 6:30p
Add’l: With 26,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.
Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.
HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT
When: Tues. Dec. 10, 7:30p
Where: John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center
Add’l: Program will include classic holiday songs and a couple of medleys, Two 16th Century Carols and Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.
Cost: $8 adults, $7 seniors and Purdue students free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center.
DECATUR ARTISAN CRAFT MARKET
When: Sat. Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Mar. 14, Apr. 11
Where: Riverside Center, Decatur
Add’l: Featuring at least 50 vendors with a variety of handmade crafts, jewelry, skin care, soaps, purses, baked goods, wood products, home decor, pottery, paintings, and so much more. Fundraiser for Hanna Nuttman Ballpark. Free Admission.
Contact: chscherry@gmail.com
WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP
When: Mondays, 3pm
Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church
Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.
Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787
MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS
When: Tuesdays, 6:30p
Where: The Chapel
Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.
Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com
ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER
SUPPORT GROUP
When: First Thurs, 10a
Where: Waynedale Library
2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.
Who: Alzheimers Association
Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge
Contact: 260-494-9299
APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS
When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p
Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.
Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.
UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!
Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.
Add’l: Open To The Public Events
– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p
1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.
Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.
– TRAP & SKEET – Noon
Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.
Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds
DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP
When: The 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 7-8:30 p
Where: First Presbyterian Church, Room 303
Add’l: We have all lived with depression and feel we can help others with our lived experience and with the use of literature.
Cost: free
Contact: Marilee Stroud 260-312-6069
SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING
When: Tuesdays 7a
Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809
Contact: 260-466-2468
MS SELF HELP GROUP
What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS
When: First Mon, 7p
Where:
Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital
7970 West Jefferson Blvd.
Contact: 260-639-0549
FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD
When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish
Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819
Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.
Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.
Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264
MONTHLY MEETING
Who: Disorderly Bear Den
When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p
Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street
What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.
All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.
Contact: 260-409-9886
LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS
Who: Little River
Wetlands Project
When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a
Where: Boy Scout Office
8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.
Cost: Free
Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife
Contact: 260-478-2515
ME-‘N-U
COMMUNITY MEALS
Who: Aldersgate
When: Thursdays, 6p-7p
Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road
Phone: 260-432-1524
PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING
When: First Tues of month. Call for details.
Who: Cheryl Friar
Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards
Contact: 260-747-5202
THE KOREAN WAR
VETERANS ASSN.
Who: Korean War
Veterans Assn
Indiana Chapter One
When: Monthly,
Second Sat. 10a
Where: Eagles #248
4940 Bluffton Rd.
Info: Food served before and after meeting
Bring friends and spouses!
Contact: Mary Anna Roemke
260-485-7627
