Late November Events

HOLIDAY POP-UP ART GALLERY

When: Wed. Nov. 29 – Sat. Dec. 28 11a-6p

Where: City Exchange Shops, 125-127 West Wayne

Add’l: Fort Wayne Artists Guild presents a Holiday Pop-Up Art Gallery. Sneak Peek during Night of Lights, Wed. Nov. 27, 5-8p. www.fortwayneartistsguild.org

CHRISTMAS AT SWINNEY HOME

When: Dec. 6, 2-4p; Dec. 7 10:30a & 2p

Where: Historic Swinney Homestead, 1424 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Add’l: Guests are invited to bring their friends to celebrate the Christmas spirit and take refreshment of syllabub, delicious sweets and savories, and a pot of tea at the elegantly decorated Historic Homestead. Enjoy Hearthstone Ensemble music, and find unique treasures in the upstairs Gift Shop.

Contact: Tickets $25; prepaid reservations (260)747-1229 and (260)747-1501; Proceeds support maintenance of the Homestead. www.Settlersinc.org.

FURNISHING HELP TO REBUILD LIVES

Who: Mustard Seed

Furniture Bank

When: Mon–Fri, 10a–4p

Where: Drop off donations, 3636 Illinois Rd.

Complimentary pick up service for large items

Info: Accepting bed linens, blankets and kitchen and bath towels and miscellaneous kitchen items

Also accepting household furnishing, pictures, box springs, mattresses and knick-knacks.

Contact: (260) 471-5802 x 1

OPENING RECEPTION: ROBERT MCCANN, MEGANNE ROSEN

When: Fri. Dec. 6, 5-8p

Where: Artlink Contemporary Gallery

Add’l: Join us for the opening reception of Unreal Empire: Robert McCann (pictured) and Transparency & Toxicity: Meganne Rosen on Friday, December 6th from 5pm – 8pm. On view until January 5th, 2020. McCann describes his paintings as “elaborate fictional spaces”.Through the investigation of and experimentation with different kinds of materials, Rosen’s works express discontent with the current political climate while reflecting on her experiences growing up in the American Midwest.

Cost: Free

Contact: Megan Maynard, megan@artlinkfw.com

FOSTER PARENT INFORMATION SESSION

When: Mon. Dec 9, 6:30p

Add’l: With 26,000 children currently in need, the demand for families is greater than ever. The Villages of Indiana hosts free foster parent information sessions in Ft. Wayne. If you’ve ever thought of becoming a foster parent—join us to learn more.

Contact: 260-423-6676 for information/ registration.

HOLIDAY BAND CONCERT

When: Tues. Dec. 10, 7:30p

Where: John & Ruth Rhinehart Music Center

Add’l: Program will include classic holiday songs and a couple of medleys, Two 16th Century Carols and Minor Alterations Christmas Through the Looking Glass.

Cost: $8 adults, $7 seniors and Purdue students free with ID. Free parking is available in the garage across from the Music Center.

DECATUR ARTISAN CRAFT MARKET

When: Sat. Dec. 14, Jan. 11, Feb. 8, Mar. 14, Apr. 11

Where: Riverside Center, Decatur

Add’l: Featuring at least 50 vendors with a variety of handmade crafts, jewelry, skin care, soaps, purses, baked goods, wood products, home decor, pottery, paintings, and so much more. Fundraiser for Hanna Nuttman Ballpark. Free Admission.

Contact: chscherry@gmail.com

WEIGHT-LOSS SUPPORT GROUP

When: Mondays, 3pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church

Add’l: Members learn about nutrition, portion control, meal planning, exercise and more at weekly meetings. Consistent group support, health education and recognition are all key components to successful weight management. In fact, TOPS members collectively lose nearly 300 tons of weight each year.

Contact: Nora Noll 260-435-1787

MOM OF AN ADDICT GROUP MEETINGS

When: Tuesdays, 6:30p

Where: The Chapel

Add’l: Support group for parents and grandparents who have a child struggling with substance use disorder, more commonly referred to as addiction.

Contact: www.themomofanaddict.com

ALZHEIMERS CAREGIVER

SUPPORT GROUP

When: First Thurs, 10a

Where: Waynedale Library

2200 Lwr Huntington Rd.

Who: Alzheimers Association

Note: Meetings are confidential and free of charge

Contact: 260-494-9299

APPLESEED QUILT GUILD MEETINGS

When: First Tuesday each month, 6:30p

Where: Classic Café Event Center, 4832 Hillegas Rd.

Add’l: Our members include all levels of quilting experience — novice, intermediate and advanced. If you want to meet other quilters, do charity projects, learn to quilt or discover new quilting techniques. Come join us for quilting fun! Guests are welcome to attend three meetings without paying dues, which are $30.00 for the year.

UPCOMING EVENTS YOU’LL LOVE!

Where: Southwest Conservation Club, 5703 Bluffton Rd.

Add’l: Open To The Public Events

– FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY – 5-7p

1st & 3rd Fri each month All you can eat, includes all you can eat, includes an all-you-can-eat fried fish and tenderloin with sides of green beans, corn, coleslaw, french fries, roll and butter, pudding and jello. Open to the public.

Cost: $9 adults, children age 12 and under $5, Age 5 & under Free.

– TRAP & SKEET – Noon

Every second and last Sunday of the month. Full 8 station skeet field with low & high house. And 5 station trap field. Open to the public.

Cost: $5 Per Round Of 25 Birds

DEPRESSION SUPPORT GROUP

When: The 1st and 3rd Wednesday of the month 7-8:30 p

Where: First Presbyterian Church, Room 303

Add’l: We have all lived with depression and feel we can help others with our lived experience and with the use of literature.

Cost: free

Contact: Marilee Stroud 260-312-6069

SOUTHSIDE OPTIMIST CLUB MEETING

When: Tuesdays 7a

Where: Rich’s Cafe, 3411 Lwr. Huntington Rd. 46809

Contact: 260-466-2468

MS SELF HELP GROUP

What: For individuals and family members dealing with MS

When: First Mon, 7p

Where:

Fort Wayne Rehabilitation Hospital

7970 West Jefferson Blvd.

Contact: 260-639-0549

FT WAYNE CHRISTIAN WRITERS GUILD

When: 4th Tues of each month, 6:00p-7:30ish

Where: Waynedale Public Library, 2200 Lower Huntington Rd. 46819

Why: To share news, encouragement & knowledge about writing.

Add’l: No cost. All levels of writers encouraged to attend.

Contact: Kayleen Reusser 260-273-9264

MONTHLY MEETING

Who: Disorderly Bear Den

When: 2nd Thurs of month 6:30p

Where: Community Center, 233 W. Main Street

What: We are a non-profit, public charity that collects and gives away teddy bears and other stuffed animals to those in need. We do this all year and always need new or gently used animals of all types.

All donations may be tax deductible on your personal income tax and are greatly appreciated.

Contact: 260-409-9886

LITTLE RIVER RAMBLERS

Who: Little River

Wetlands Project

When: Tuesdays, 9a–11a

Where: Boy Scout Office

8315 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Cost: Free

Info: Explore the preserve’s interesting plants and wildlife

Contact: 260-478-2515

ME-‘N-U

COMMUNITY MEALS

Who: Aldersgate

When: Thursdays, 6p-7p

Where: Aldersgate Community, 2417 Getz Road

Phone: 260-432-1524

PREMIER WOMEN’S NETWORKING

When: First Tues of month. Call for details.

Who: Cheryl Friar

Add’l: Bring plenty of business cards

Contact: 260-747-5202

THE KOREAN WAR

VETERANS ASSN.

Who: Korean War

Veterans Assn

Indiana Chapter One

When: Monthly,

Second Sat. 10a

Where: Eagles #248

4940 Bluffton Rd.

Info: Food served before and after meeting

Bring friends and spouses!

Contact: Mary Anna Roemke

260-485-7627

