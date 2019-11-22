Wednesday, December 18, 2019
WAYNEDALE 4TH GRADERS FOOD-RAISE FOR SPCA

The Waynedale News Staff

Congratulations to 4th grade students at Waynedale Elementary who collected more than 600 items in just 2 weeks (Nov. 4-15) during their recent Pet Food drive for the SPCA!

Our in-house staff works with community members and our local writers to find, write and edit the latest and most interesting news-worthy stories. We are your free community newspaper, boasting positive, family friendly and unique news.

