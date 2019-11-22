WAYNEDALE 4TH GRADERS FOOD-RAISE FOR SPCA
Congratulations to 4th grade students at Waynedale Elementary who collected more than 600 items in just 2 weeks (Nov. 4-15) during their recent Pet Food drive for the SPCA!
