WAYNEDALE 4TH GRADERS FOOD-RAISE FOR SPCA

Congratulations to 4th grade students at Waynedale Elementary who collected more than 600 items in just 2 weeks (Nov. 4-15) during their recent Pet Food drive for the SPCA!

The Waynedale News Staff

