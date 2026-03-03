Homebound Meals Nourishes Bodies & Lifts Spirits | Local Volunteer Spotlight

4 min read

Although Valentine’s Day has come and gone, the volunteers at Homebound Meals, Inc. continue to show love all year long.

Since its inception in 1971, Homebound Meals, Inc. has proudly served more than 1.6 million medically tailored meals to homebound seniors and disabled clients. By offering various payment structures, the organization supports a wide range of clients with differing needs and abilities.

But according to Executive Director Melissa Rinehart, the true impact of the program goes beyond nutrition.

“An underlying need we consistently see with our clients is companionship,” she explains. “As essential as the meals we provide are, companionship is a biological necessity rooted in our evolutionary survival. The social bonds we have, act as a vital buffer against stress, significantly improving our physical health and longevity while providing a sense of belonging and purpose, which is vital for maintaining emotional resilience and cognitive health. Simply put, we need one another. And the social connection our volunteer drivers and staff provide is priceless. For these reasons, clients can maintain their independence with dignity and grace.”

One long-time volunteer who delivers both meals and companionship twice a week is Michael Lamborne. A volunteer driver for the past 13 years, he learned about the need for drivers through an article he read while recuperating from an illness.

His time commitment averages two hours a day, two days a week. Mike picks up meals for his route, places them in a cooler, and proceeds to deliver them to each client. He states, “For many, it may be the only human contact they get all day. It helps to be a talker, and that I am. It’s even better if one is a listener.”

Tarrica Luebbert, Volunteer Manager at Homebound Meals, says Mike exemplifies what the organization hopes for in a driver. “Mike honors his commitment. He cares and looks out for our clients, and he has a good sense of humor! We appreciate him so much!”

With more than 150 clients, the need for drivers is ongoing. Melissa explains, “At times, the increasing need for nutritional support outpaces our ability to deliver meals since we rely on volunteer drivers. We’ve had waiting lists in the past and most likely will again. We’re enrolling Medicaid clients, so I anticipate an eventual need to grow our capacity for volunteer and possibly paid drivers.”

Mike notes that his clients are usually cheerful and smiling when he arrives at their homes. His favorite part of volunteering is chatting about their week. But that isn’t always the case.

“Last year I delivered to a woman who was in tears,” he shares. “She had just moved into a new apartment, and her son was relocating to Chicago. It sure brought home to me the loneliness that aging can bring.”

Melissa agrees that drivers offer so much more than a meal. “Our volunteer drivers not only deliver meals but also provide wellness checks through daily safety monitoring, helping reduce hospitalizations. Through social connection, they learn about unmet needs clients may have. It’s not unusual for our drivers to bring up a client’s trash or newspaper, the little things that make a huge difference. We’ve also had clients become drivers and drivers become clients.”

Homebound Meals currently has 20 routes, each serving an average of 10 clients. Volunteer drivers can also substitute for others who may be snowbirds, on vacation, or out due to illness. New drivers receive in-person training and have opportunities to ride along with seasoned volunteers.

Mike encourages others to consider becoming a driver. “Try it. It’s so fulfilling. You will get more out of it than you give.”

Melissa adds, “Volunteers need to be ‘all in’ for the mission, reliable, and observant. Above all, we seek compassionate, committed drivers who want to serve some of our community’s most vulnerable.”

Homebound Meals serves Greater Fort Wayne Monday through Friday. Drivers pick up meals from Lutheran Downtown or Parkview Randallia hospitals and typically keep the same route, serving an average of about 10 clients each. This is also a wonderful opportunity for married couples as one can drive while the other makes deliveries. Homeschooled children can also assist their parents with drop-offs.

Each meal includes a hot tray with an entrée, vegetable, and starch, along with a cold sack containing a beverage, salad, or fruit. Dessert is included multiple times per week, if appropriate to the requested diet. The cost is $7.00 per meal. Frozen meals are also available and can be purchased and delivered biweekly to a larger service area at $6.00 per meal.

Even if you can’t be a driver, you can still help. Melissa urges, “Donations help us subsidize meals for those who don’t have the ability to pay the full cost.” Visit homeboundmealsfw.org to donate.

For Mike, the reward is simple. “It’s about more than delivering food,” he says. “It’s a chance to make a difference in someone’s life.”

This Volunteer Spotlight is presented by The Volunteer Center, dedicated to connecting people who want to volunteer with local nonprofits in need. Learn more at volunteerfortwayne.org.