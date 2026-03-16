Helping Indiana Students Find Funding For Education

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Questa Education Foundation has introduced a new tool aimed at helping Northeast Indiana learners find ways to pay for education and training.

The organization recently launched the Questa Compass Fund Finder, a feature within its broader Questa Compass platform that helps students, adult learners, and families search for scholarships, grants, and other financial aid opportunities. The tool replaces what was previously known as the Scholarship Search Tool and is designed to make the process easier and more accessible for users at different stages of life and education.

Questa officials say the updated Fund Finder offers a more centralized and user-friendly way for people to explore funding options tied to their goals, whether they are pursuing college, workforce credentials, or other training opportunities. The aim is to reduce financial barriers and help more residents move forward with their education.

“We are committed to helping learners overcome financial barriers and achieve their education goals,” said Dr. Elizabeth Bushnell, president and CEO of Questa Education Foundation. “With the enhanced Questa Compass Fund Finder, students can easily identify trustworthy resources that make education attainable and affordable, no matter their age or pathway.”

Questa said support for the project came from the Don Wood Foundation, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC, and the NiSource Charitable Foundation. The organization said those investments helped make the launch possible and reflect a shared interest in expanding educational access across the region.

“We are grateful to the Don Wood Foundation, NIPSCO, and the NiSource Charitable Foundation for their partnership and shared belief in the power of education,” Bushnell said.

Laura Macknick, president and CEO of the Don Wood Foundation, said access to reliable information can play a major role in whether students and adult learners are able to move ahead with their plans.

“Access to clear, reliable information is often the difference between aspiration and opportunity,” Macknick said. “The Questa Compass Fund Finder helps remove confusion and barriers that prevent students and adult learners from pursuing education and training. We are proud to support a tool that empowers Northeast Indiana residents with the knowledge and resources they need to move forward with confidence.”

Questa also thanked BT Pro Solutions, which served as the technology partner for the project.

Founded in 1937, Questa Education Foundation works to help individuals access postsecondary education, reduce student debt, and prepare for careers in Northeast Indiana. Through financial support and tools such as Questa Compass, the organization serves learners throughout their educational journey.

The Questa Compass Fund Finder is now available to the public at compass.questafoundation.org/fund-finder.