Heartland Sings To Shine Light On Child Abuse & Neglect

Heartland Sings will highlight the work of Iris Family Support Center and its mission to stop child abuse and neglect with their performance of David Lang’s The Little Match Girl Passion. This concert, “Illuminate: Shining Light on Child Abuse and Neglect,” will feature Heartland Sings’ skilled chorus and aims to open the door for community conversation and reflection on the very real challenges facing children in our community today.

Tickets are on sale now for concerts held on March 7 and 8 at Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, 300 E Main Street, Fort Wayne, IN 46802. Each show will feature the Heartland Sings chorus and provide an opportunity for the audience to learn more about Iris Family Support Center’s work to protect children and prepare parents.

“We know that our mission to protect children and prepare parents is the work of a healthy, thriving community,” said Iris CEO Dee Szyndrowski, MS, MBA, LMHC. “Parenting is one of life’s hardest jobs, and people cannot do this work alone. It is so encouraging to have a community-based nonprofit like Heartland Sings partner with us to share our mission and develop deeper support networks for children and families here in Fort Wayne.”

Tickets for this innovative partnership event can be purchased online at heartlandsings.org/events/illuminate-2025-2026. Support for this performance has been generously provided by the Patricia Mae Adsit Foundation, Baekgaard Family Foundation, English Bonter Mitchell Foundation, WBOI, 21 Alive, Star Bank, Maestro Robert Nance, and Ruoff Mortgage.

Located at 500 W. Main Street, Iris Family Support Center serves 38 northern Indiana counties and impacts the lives of more than 35,000 individuals each year. Iris provides life-changing services for children and families, no matter what they are facing. With a vast array of prevention and intervention services, there is a place for everyone at Iris. The vast majority of services are provided at no cost to clients. For more information, visit irisfamily.org. To report child abuse or neglect, call the Indiana Child Abuse/Neglect Hotline, at 800-800-5556.

Heartland Sings has evolved in its more than 27 years of existence. And while names have changed and faces have changed, one thing remains the same… their mission to change lives through songs. They’ve implemented programs, concerts, staff and board members with intentional outreach to create diversity and inclusion for all to enjoy music. As they look ahead to the next decades, there is no doubt more change and more evolution will occur. However, lives and communities will still feel the impact and benefit from their arts effort. To learn more about Heartland Sings, visit heartlandsings.org.