Expanding Mortgage Access For Families

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Brightpoint and MidWest America Federal Credit Union have launched a pilot program aimed at helping more low to moderate income families qualify for home mortgages.

The program, called Brightpoint Home Advantage, is supported by a $600,000 reserve fund that reduces lending risk and allows the credit union to approve mortgages for borrowers who may not meet traditional requirements. The fund includes $500,000 from Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund, LLC and a $100,000 match from Brightpoint.

Under the partnership, Brightpoint will provide housing counseling and homeownership readiness services to prospective buyers. MidWest America Federal Credit Union will review applications, issue the loans, and service the mortgages.

Program Highlights:

Allows mortgages of up to $225,000 for qualified buyers

Must have a minimum credit score of 580 and at least $1,500 available for closing costs

At least 84% of loans will go to Allen County residents, with additional availability across northeast Indiana

“This program removes barriers that prevent capable families from accessing the capital they need to achieve homeownership,” says Steve Hoffman, President/CEO of Brightpoint.

Because the reserve fund backs most of each loan, the initial $600,000 investment could support up to $4.8 million in mortgage lending, expanding access to homeownership while maintaining responsible lending standards.

“At MidWest America Federal Credit Union, we believe homeownership should be within reach for more hardworking families in our community,” shares Dave Shadburne, President and CEO of Midwest America Federal Credit Union. “Through our partnership with Brightpoint, this pilot program creates a sustainable pathway to mortgage access. We are proud to support an initiative that not only expands opportunity but also strengthens the long-term financial well-being of the families we serve.”

“This is another way the Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund is supporting Fort Wayne and the region,” says Sharon Feasel, Executive Director of the fund. “Not only does FWNMRF support economic and workforce development, quality health care options, and high impact community services by investing federally authorized tax credits, but we also invest the proceeds of our work into tackling critical challenges such as lack of housing options for area residents.”

More information about eligibility and how to apply is available at mybrightpoint.org/homeadvantage.

Founded in 2011, Brightpoint Development Fund, a subsidiary of Brightpoint, is a nonprofit organization that provides affordable business loans, financial education, and housing development services. It is a U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) micro lender and a U.S. Department of the Treasury Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI.) To learn more, visit mybrightpoint.org/bdf.

Brightpoint is a private, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving more than 55,000 people across northeast Indiana. Through a wide range of programs, Brightpoint helps communities, families, and individuals remove the causes and conditions of poverty. All Brightpoint services are provided without regard to race, age, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, disability, national origin, ancestry, or status as a veteran.

Fort Wayne New Markets Revitalization Fund is a City of Fort Wayne-sponsored Community Development Entity and has been awarded $283 million in total tax credit allocations since it was established in 2008.