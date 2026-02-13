Dive Into Exploring Your Community

1 min read

Exploring the community can be fun, especially when you have a few reliable tools that help you uncover parks, trails, and the story of how the area has grown over time.

For newcomers, links to maps and resources can answer simple questions fast, such as where the nearest playground is, which trail segment connects to a park, or what amenities are available within a short drive. For long time residents, they can turn an ordinary weekend into a small local adventure, revealing a new walking loop, a park you have never visited, or a piece of history hiding in plain sight. The best part is that you do not need a plan beyond curiosity. Pick a starting point, open a map, and let the neighborhood guide the rest.

For example: did you know that Waynedale has six nearby parks? Yep! Waynedale Gardens, Waynedale Park, Mason Drive Little League Complex, Foster Park West, Indian Village Park, and Psi Ote Park.

Parks and amenities map: Use the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Parks Viewer to find parks, playgrounds, courts, shelters, splash pads, and other amenities by location: maps.fortwayneparks.org

Trails maps: Fort Wayne Trails publishes updated trail maps, including quadrant maps and a county map PDF suitable for printing or sharing: fwtrails.org/trail-info/maps

Historical maps: See the area change over the years. 1. Zoom into the area you’d like to explore. 2. Click ‘Aerial’ (top right). 3. Click Historical Imagery View. 4. Use the slider to scroll through the years to view what the area used to look like: acimap.us/viewer.html

Local history research: For deeper background, archives, and genealogy resources that support neighborhood history reporting, start with the Allen County Public Library Genealogy Center’s website and then visit in person: acpl.lib.in.us/genealogy