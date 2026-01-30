Citilink Celebrates Transit Equity Day & The Legacy Of Rosa Parks

2 min read

Citilink invites the community to commemorate the legacy of civil rights icon Rosa Parks and recognize the importance of equitable public transportation during its Transit Equity Day event at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 4, at The Forum at Electric Works, 1690 Broadway, Bldg. 19, Ste. 10.

Transit Equity Day, observed annually on Rosa Parks’ birthday, highlights the critical role public transportation plays in connecting people to opportunity, independence, and community. In Fort Wayne, Citilink serves as more than a bus system; it is a lifeline that links residents to jobs, education, healthcare, and daily necessities.

Rosa Parks is widely known for her pivotal role in the Montgomery Bus Boycott, which helped dismantle legalized segregation on public transportation in the United States. Her courageous refusal to give up her seat sparked a national movement that reshaped civil rights and continues to inspire conversations about equity, access, and justice today.

As part of the 2026 Transit Equity Day program, Fort Wayne Mayor Sharon Tucker will share formal remarks. Attendees will also experience a special appearance by Chief Condra Ridley, a celebrated Rosa Parks portrayer, who will bring Parks’ legacy to life through storytelling and historical interpretation. The event will also feature Citilink’s Phresh Laundry Rosa Parks bus, a rolling tribute designed by Fort Wayne artist Theoplis Smith III, also known as Phresh Laundry, which will be on-site for viewing and a ride.

Introduced in 2024, the Rosa Parks bus has become a symbol of Citilink’s commitment to equity, creativity, and community connection. The bus has appeared at dozens of community events and transported tens of thousands of riders, serving as a daily reminder that transit is a pathway to opportunity.

“Citilink is more than a way to get from point A to point B; we link people to life,” said John Metzinger, General Manager and CEO of Citilink. “Transit Equity Day serves as a reminder that everyone, regardless of income, ability or background, should have access to the opportunities that strengthen our community. This day allows us the chance to reflect on how far we’ve come and recommit to building a more inclusive future.”

The free public event is sponsored by Bowen Health and hosted by Electric Works. Following the program, guests will be invited to ride the Phresh Laundry Rosa Parks bus. Guests are encouraged to park in the Wall Street Lot next to Building 36, just west of College Street.

