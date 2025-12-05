Winter Weather Garbage & Recycling Collection Reminders

1 min read

The City of Fort Wayne Solid Waste Department and its garbage/recycling contractor GFL want to remind the public of some important information as it relates to the collection of garbage and recycling materials in the City of Fort Wayne.

Snow covered, icy streets and alleys are challenging for the larger GFL garbage/recycling trucks to maneuver. When GFL trucks can’t travel through a street or alley to pick up garbage, they submit a request to the City of Fort Wayne Street Department to clear or salt the area so that they can collect those bins the following day. Residents are asked to be patient while the Street Department and GFL work together to service your area as quickly as possible.

The following are additional winter weather reminders for residents:

When snow and/or ice events are predicted, please move cars into driveways whenever possible so that the entire street can be cleared of snow and/or salted. This will help ensure collection trucks can reach the garbage/recycling bins. It is especially difficult when cars are parked on both sides of narrow streets.

Sometimes items in garbage/ recycling bins will freeze to the bottom or the sides of the bin. Those items may be loose when the temperature is higher during the day, but freeze when the temperatures drop in the evening. GFL does try to shake bins to loosen those items when emptying, but if residents find some items left in their bin, it is likely due to this issue.

Please clear the snow around your bin so that the automated GFL trucks can lift and empty the bin.

If you have scheduled a bulk item pickup, please clear the snow on and around your bulk item(s).