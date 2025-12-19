Heartland Christmas At The Courthouse

1 min read

Heartland Sings will present its 12th annual The Spirit of Christmas: A Light in the Darkness Dec. 19th – 21st at the historic Allen County Courthouse, inviting audiences to experience one of Fort Wayne’s most beloved holiday traditions.

The concert is part of Heartland Sings’ 2025–2026 Season of Light, a series that explores light in its many forms and the ways it offers hope, guidance, and renewal. “The season will explore light in its many forms, and what light provides for humankind,” said Artistic Director Natalie Young. “Consisting of four concerts, the season began with Beckoning Light, which ignited the flame of inspiration for the audience, focusing on light as an analogy for a better future, finding light in the darkness, and using light as a guide.”

The annual Christmas celebration continues that theme, filling the Courthouse’s grand rotunda with music. “The Spirit of Christmas: A Light in the Darkness at the Allen County Courthouse has become a Fort Wayne holiday tradition,” Young said. “Audiences will hear time-honored carols, original holiday compositions, and enjoy selections that celebrate the arrival of the Light of the World.”

The program features a 75-minute performance designed to uplift audiences of all ages. A community carol sing-along will close each concert, continuing a hallmark element of this annual event.

The concerts will be held Friday, Dec. 19th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, Dec. 20th at 3:00 pm, and Sunday, Dec. 21st at 3:00 pm. Each performance takes place at the Allen County Courthouse, in Downtown Fort Wayne. Tickets are $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the performance.

This year’s Christmas program stands as the second of four concerts in Heartland Sings’ 29th season. “We sincerely hope you will join us for Heartland Sings’ holiday concert that truly welcomes the spirit of Christmas.”

For tickets and details, visit HeartlandSings.org or call 260-436-8080.