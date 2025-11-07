How To Support Local Nonprofits During #GivingTuesdayFW

2 min read

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne is once again inviting community members to rally behind local nonprofits through the #GivingTuesdayFW Challenge, helping organizations grow their endowments and strengthen their futures.

From November 1 to November 20, the Foundation challenges all nonprofits with endowment funds at the Community Foundation to raise as much as possible. To amplify these efforts, the Foundation will match all donations to eligible endowment funds with a 20% match (up to $10,000 per eligible fund)—providing a meaningful boost to these critical organizations.

The top-raising organizations in each of the five pillars of the Let’s Rise! Vision Plan— Connected Community, Inspiring Places, Everyone’s Economy, Lifelong Learning, and Healthy Mind & Body—will receive a surprise unrestricted gift on #GivingTuesday, December 2.

Through the Giving Tuesday campaign and the Foundation’s Gifts from the Heart initiative, community support has helped raise millions for local nonprofits, fueling long-term sustainability and lasting impact. This annual challenge continues to demonstrate how collective generosity strengthens the fabric of Allen County.

All gifts to eligible endowment funds will receive a 20% match (up to $10,000 per eligible fund) from the Community Foundation helping your favorite nonprofits build long-term sustainability. Every contribution, no matter the size, makes a difference.

To show your support, visit cfgfw.org/givingtuesday between November 1–20 to give to the organization that matters most to you.

Join in celebrating #GivingTuesday on December 2, 2025, when the Community Foundation will announce the top -raising organizations from each of the five Rising Together pillars and present them with a surprise unrestricted gift.

For more information about the campaign or to donate, visit cfgfw.org/givingtuesday.

The Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne does three things: helps people make their charitable giving more impactful, connects resources to nonprofits through grantmaking and education, and provides leadership to address community needs. The organization connects people and resources daily to build a more vibrant community. As of December 31, 2024, the Community Foundation held charitable assets of approximately $247 million and awarded more than $11 million in charitable grants and scholarships throughout the same year. Since its formation in 1922, the Community Foundation has awarded more than $195 million in charitable grants. For more information, visit the Community Foundation’s website.