Celebrating Monarch Migrations At Eagle Marsh

The Little River Wetlands Project is inviting the community to celebrate one of nature’s most captivating stories at its annual Monarch Festival. The event will be held on Saturday, September 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve barn, 6801 Engle Road in Fort Wayne. With hands-on activities, live displays, and educational opportunities, the festival offers a day of fun and learning for families and individuals of all ages.

A volunteer explains the monarch life cycle for guests.

At the heart of the event is the chance to experience the lifecycle of monarch butterflies up close. Visitors can see every stage of development, from eggs and caterpillars to chrysalises and fully emerged butterflies. One of the festival’s most anticipated features, butterfly tagging, allows participants to assist scientists by tagging monarchs before their release, helping track the insects’ long journey to Mexico. This unique activity not only engages the public but also contributes to important conservation research.

Educational programs will be available throughout the day, featuring interactive learning stations designed for children and adults alike. These presentations highlight the monarch’s transformation, the challenges the species faces, and the importance of native plants to pollinator survival. Families will find activities that spark curiosity and encourage stewardship of the natural world.

A plant giveaway is another highlight, offering attendees the opportunity to take home milkweed, the only plant on which monarchs lay their eggs. By planting milkweed, residents can create monarch-friendly habitats in their own yards, making a direct contribution to local conservation.

Beyond the butterflies, the festival also connects visitors with broader environmental efforts. Local conservation groups, nonprofits, and vendors will be on hand to share resources, information, and opportunities to get involved. Food trucks will also be on site, adding to the festive atmosphere.

Parking for the event will be available along Engle Road, which will be closed to vehicle traffic during the festival. A quarter-mile walk will lead guests to the barn, though accessible parking and transportation assistance will be provided for those who need it.

Admission is affordable at $3 for adults, while children and members of the Little River Wetlands Project may attend free of charge. By keeping costs low, the organization ensures that the event remains open and welcoming to all.

The Monarch Festival aligns closely with the mission of the Little River Wetlands Project, a nonprofit land trust that protects more than 1,300 acres of wetlands in the Little River watershed. Dedicated to restoring and preserving these vital ecosystems, the organization also prioritizes public education, encouraging good stewardship of wetlands and the wildlife they support.

This year’s festival is made possible through the support of NIPSCO and the NiSource Charitable Foundation, whose sponsorship helps sustain this popular event. Their involvement underscores the importance of community partnerships in advancing conservation and education efforts.

The Monarch Festival is more than an afternoon event—it is an opportunity to witness transformation, celebrate resilience, and join in protecting one of the most iconic pollinators in North America. Families, nature enthusiasts, and community members alike are encouraged to attend and be part of this inspiring celebration.