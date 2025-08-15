From Student To Choral Leader, FWCC Sings Praises About McQueen

2 min read

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir (FWCC) recently announced the appointment of Allison McQueen as its new Assistant Artistic Director, marking a powerful full-circle moment for both McQueen and the organization that helped shape her musical journey.

A proud alumna of FWCC, McQueen spent 10 years moving up in the choir, where she discovered not only her voice, but also her calling. What began as weekly rehearsals and performances as a child blossomed into a lifelong passion for choral music and music education, ultimately leading her back home to where it all began.

“It was through the Fort Wayne Children’s Choir that I learned I could make a career out of doing what I loved,” said McQueen. “The Children’s Choir gave me the foundation- musically, professionally, and personally. It’s deeply fulfilling to come back and lead the organization that played such a pivotal role in my life.”

FWCC Executive Artistic Director Jonathan Busarow shared, “Allison is a remarkable musician, but beyond that, she is a thoughtful and compassionate leader. Her journey from chorister to an Assistant Artistic Director is exactly what we hope for each of our singers: that they are inspired, nurtured, and prepared to lead.”

McQueen earned her Bachelor of Music Education with a choral emphasis from Wartburg College, where she excelled as a conductor, accompanist, and leader. She served as artistic director of the college’s treble-voiced chamber ensemble for three years and led the St. Elizabeth Chorale to a featured performance at the 2024 MWACDA Conference. She also spearheaded community outreach initiatives and conducted research into the intersection of cognitive psychology and music education, demonstrating a passion for building resilient, independent musicians.

McQueen’s return to FWCC is more than a professional milestone. It’s a celebration of legacy, growth, and the transformative power of music education in our community. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is proud to welcome her back, not just as an alumna, but as a visionary leader committed to inspiring the next generation of young singers across northeast Indiana.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir teaches music literacy to children from diverse backgrounds through song and performance. The Fort Wayne Children’s Choir is proud to represent 85 different schools in addition to 53 homeschoolers from 48 zip codes in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties. For more information visit fwcchoir.org .