Fort Wayne Virtual Academy Expands Statewide

Fort Wayne Virtual Academy (FWVA), Fort Wayne Community Schools’ innovative virtual learning program, is expanding to serve any student in grades 6-12 across Indiana. Originally created to offer flexible options for FWCS families, FWVA now brings its proven model statewide.

“By expanding statewide, we’re able to share our student-centered approach with families across Indiana who need flexible, high-quality education that fits their unique circumstances,” said Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel.

FWVA offers all the classes, services and support of a traditional school, including live instruction from certified teachers. It is also working towards offering dual credit.

Through the Schools of Success, FWVA students connect core academics with real-world experiences and explore career pathways available through the Virtual Academy, Amp Lab and the FWCS Career Academy.

Students also build meaningful friendships through virtual interactions, creating a supportive community where no one learns alone.

Families interested in learning more about Fort Wayne Virtual Academy and enrollment opportunities can visit virtualacademy.fortwayneschools.org .