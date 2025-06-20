1 min read

Lucinda May Tesch, 80, passed away on Sunday, June 8, 2025, at Lutheran Hospital of Fort Wayne. Born in Three Rivers, Mich., she was the daughter of the late Chester and Emmie (Ream) Barton. She worked at Haworth for several years. She enjoyed cooking, flower gardening, traveling to Florida and loved animals.

She is survived by her son, Craig Johnson; and brother, Delbert (Johanna) Barton. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Edna Smith; and nephew, Eric Barton.

Funeral service was Monday, June 16, 2025, at Harper’s Community Funeral Home, 740 State Road 930 E., New Haven. Burial was in Covington Memorial Gardens, Fort Wayne. For online condolences please visit harperfuneralhome.com .

Editor’s Obituaries Note:

The Waynedale News values the sensitivity and privacy of our community members, especially in times of loss. We wish to clarify that we do not proactively seek out local obituaries to include in our publication. To publish an obituary, we require explicit consent and must be directly contacted by a family member or the representing funeral home.

For families wishing to honor their loved ones with an obituary in The Waynedale News, the most reliable method to ensure inclusion is to make arrangements beforehand through a will or directly with the funeral home. This proactive approach helps streamline the process, allowing us to respectfully and accurately acknowledge the deceased in our community newspaper.

For further information on submitting an obituary, please reach out to our editorial team, and we will guide you through the necessary steps to arrange for a fitting tribute to your loved one. Our phone number is 260-747-4535. We can also be reached via email at news@waynedalenews.com