TSA Intercepts 7th Gun At FWA, On track To Double From 2024

Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers stopped a firearm from making its way onboard an airplane at Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA), recently.

This was the seventh firearm detected at FWA so far this year. Seven firearms were also detected in total in 2024.

During the routine screening of carry-on luggage, a TSA officer spotted the image of a handgun on the X-ray screen. TSA officials immediately alerted Fort Wayne Airport Public Safety, who responded to the checkpoint and confiscated the weapon, which was loaded.

“It’s troubling that TSA officers this year have already stopped the same number of firearms as they did in all of 2024, and the year isn’t even halfway over,” Indiana TSA Federal Security Director Aaron Batt said. “As we look ahead to our summer travel season, we strongly encourage passengers to pack smart and start with an empty bag. Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is a careless, expensive mistake that increases risks to passengers and airport employees.”

Individuals who bring their gun to a security checkpoint also face a federal financial civil penalty. TSA determines the penalty amount for a violation based on the circumstances in each case. TSA will continue to revoke TSA PreCheck® eligibility for at least five years for passengers caught with a firearm in their possession.

Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are unloaded, packed separately from ammunition in a locked hardback case and declared at the airline check-in counter. Firearm possession laws vary by state and locality. Travelers should check for firearm laws in the jurisdictions they are flying to and from.

TSA has details on how to properly travel with a firearm posted on its website here: www.tsa.gov/travel/transporting-firearms-and-ammunition . Travelers should also contact their airline as they may have additional requirements for traveling with firearms and ammunition.

