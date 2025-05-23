Postcards Arriving Soon As Voter Rolls are Cleaned

2 min read

Hoosier voters will be receiving postcards in the mail from the Secretary of State’s Election Division. The mailings are part of a statewide voter list maintenance. The goal is to identify outdated, duplicate, and inaccurate voter registrations to improve the accuracy and integrity of Indiana’s voter registration list.

You don’t have to do anything in response to receiving a postcard. If a postcard is returned by the Post Office as undeliverable, a second postcard will be sent to the forwardable address on file with the US Postal Service. The second postcard will ask the voter to confirm or update their residence address or cancel their Indiana voter registration using a postage pre-paid voter response card. Hoosiers who receive a second postcard should follow the instructions to complete and return the pre-addressed, postage-paid response card to the Secretary of State Election Division.

This process required by federal and state law is part of an ongoing effort to identify outdated, obsolete, and inaccurate voter registrations.

A registration “flagged” as inaccurate by this process can only be canceled by a county voter registration board if the “flagged” registration is not utilized for voting in two successive federal elections. Voters can correct or update a “flagged” registration by mail, in-person at their county clerk’s office, or at the polls when they vote in a Primary or General Election.

Over the past two voter list maintenance cycles, this process has led to approximately 800,000 inactive/ outdated voter registrations being canceled in Indiana.

“Sending these postcards is an essential step in maintaining clean and accurate voter rolls. It helps identify outdated or incorrect information and ensures our voter registration lists reflect current, eligible voters. This process is vital to protecting the integrity of our elections and upholding voter confidence across Indiana,” said Indiana Secretary of State Diego Morales.

These mailings should also serve as a reminder for Hoosiers to verify, update or start a voter registration online at indianavoters.in.gov. Voters can also visit their county clerk’s office to register or update their voter registration. An image of a sample postcard can be found online.