County Council Of Veterans To Host Memorial Day Activities

The annual Memorial Day Parade, sponsored by the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations, will be held Monday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m., with a ceremony immediately following the parade.

With construction taking place at the Parnell Avenue bridge, south of the Coliseum, there will be a new route this year. The parade line-up will start at 10:00 a.m. at the eastern corner of the Coliseum parking lot. The parade opening ceremony will begin at 11:00 a.m., before moving to Harry W. Baals Drive along Johnny Appleseed Park and heading north along Parnell Ave. before ending at Veterans Plaza.

The event promises an agenda with keynote speakers, engaging organizations, and a vibrant display of groups that proudly exhibit their colors. The parade will conclude with a ceremony at Memorial Hall.

Guests attending the Memorial Day ceremony will be directed to enter the Parnell Avenue employee parking lot entrance (#4) at the west side of the complex.

