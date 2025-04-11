Upcoming: Grief Support Events

1 min read

Invisible Ink

May 8-29 – Thursdays 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne. RSVP at linktr.ee/pfmgriefcenter by Friday, May 2. Invisible Ink is a writing program for anyone who needs a gently guided outlet to express and process their grief. Created and facilitated by author Kathy Curtis, the program provides writing prompts each week, in which participants write about specific feelings in letters to their loved one. Over the course of four weeks, participants share a progressive journey of healing together, which adds to the power of the process. Past participants have said that Kathy’s book, Invisible Ink: Reaching Out to Loved Ones in Spirit is a helpful preface to the program, but it is not required reading. For continued participation, attendance the first week is required.

MELT Method

Monday, May 12, 3:30-5:00 p.m. at Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center, 5920 Homestead Rd., Fort Wayne. RSVP at linktr.ee/pfmgriefcenter by Wednesday, May 7. MELT is an easy to learn, gentle self-massage treatment method that helps restore your nervous system and release stuck stress. Ease chronic pain and stiffness and manage stress that can come alongside grief.

Memories of Mom

Saturday, May 3, 10:30 a.m.-2p.m. RSVP at linktr.ee/pfmgriefcenter by Friday, April 25.

The Peggy F. Murphy Community Grief Center is hosting a half-day event to honor mothers and motherly figures who have died. A light lunch will be served between a variety of therapeutic experiences to provide tools to cope with grief around the observed holiday of Mother’s Day. Attendees are welcome to participate in a memorial slideshow of their mother or motherly figure by submitting a photo of their mother (figure) and their mother’s name along with their RSVP.