Local Worship & Events: April 11 Update

HOLY SCRIPTURE

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.HolyScriptureFW.org

8811 Kinnerk Road

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 478-1717

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

Adult & Children

Bible Studies 11a

EASTER BREAKFAST & SERVICE

When: Breakfast 8a, Service 9:30a, Egg Hunt 11a outside if weather permits.

MAUNDY THURSDAY & GOOD FRIDAY SERVICE

What: April 17: Maundy Thursday service 7p. April 18: Good Friday service 7p

Contact: Pastor Brenner 260-478-1717, Website: holyscripturefw.org, Facebook, Email: holyscripturefw@gmail.com

OSSIAN UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.ossianumc.org

201 W. Mill Street

Ossian, IN 46777

(260) 622-4326

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am Worship & Children’s Sunday School, and Childcare

10:15am Fellowship Time & Adult Sunday School

Pastor: Rev. David Herr

CHURCH GARAGE SALE

When: April 10 & 11th 8a to 6p & April 12 from 8a to 1p

Where: Ossian United Methodist Church 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Who: United Methodist Women’s Group

Add’l: Something for everyone, clothing, household items and seasonal items.

Contact: 260-622-4326

MAUNDY THURSDAY WORSHIP SERVICE

When: April 17, 7p

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, IN

Who: Ossian United Methodist Church

Contact: 260-622-4326

COMMUNITY GOOD FRIDAY SERVICES

When: April 18, 7p

Where: 201 W. Mill Street Ossian, In 46777

Who: Special Guest – The King’s Four Quartet

Cost: love offering

Contact: 260-622-4326

AVALON CHURCH

www.AvalonMC.com

1212 Lower Huntington Rd

Fort Wayne, IN 46819

(260) 747-1531

Worship Times:

Sunday 9am & 10:30am

12pm Spanish Service

9am – Children’s Programming (birth to 5-year-olds)

10:30am – Children’s Programming (all ages)

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

www.WaynedaleUMC.com

2501 Church Street

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-7424

office.waynedaleumc@gmail.com

Worship Times:

Sunday 9:45 a.m.

Childcare is available.

k-5 Sunday School at 11 a.m.

Weekday Preschool for 2-5 year olds, 260-241-6683

HOLY WEEK:

“At What Cost?”

“The Radical Cost of the Cross”

April 13 Palm Sunday 9:45am “Stone Cold”

April 17 Maundy Thursday 7:00pm “Leftovers”

April 18 Good Friday 7:00pm “No Basis for Charges”

April 20 Easter Sunday 9:45am “The Path of Life”

FREE COMMUNITY

DINE-IN DINNER

When: Mon. April 14, 5p-6p

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church – Door #1

Who: Everyone

Why: Community Outreach

Details: Please join us in a dine-in meal catered by Bob Evans (turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, dressing, corn, rolls), and dessert!

Cost: Free-will offering accepted

Contact: Waynedale United Methodist Church 747-7424

WAYNEDALE UNITED METHODIST WOMEN IN FAITH “DAY OF GROWTH”

When: Saturday, April 26, 2025 9:00am-1:00pm

Where: Waynedale United Methodist Church, Door #3, 2501 Church St. Fort Wayne, IN 46809

Who: Everyone

Why: Spiritual Retreat

Details: Join us for this Day of Growth Spiritual Retreat featuring Jeananne Park Estep, “Butterflies and Changes: 2 Corinthians 5:17”. Reservations required by April 21, 2025.

Cost: $25 (includes lunch); $7 (program only)

Contact: Debbie Bryant 260-403-3995 or WUMC 260-747-7424

BETHANY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.BethanyLC.org

2435 Engle Rd.

Fort Wayne, IN 46809

(260) 747-0713

Worship Times: Sun. 9:30a

10:45a Bible Class

RUMMAGE/

YUMMAGE SALE

When: Saturday, May 3, 8a – noon, Bag sale: noon until 1p

Where: Bethany Lutheran Church 2435 Engle Road

Contact: 260-747-0713

PEACE EVANGELICAL

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.PeaceLutheranfw.org

4900 Fairfield Ave.

Fort Wayne, IN 46807

(260) 744-3869

Worship Times:

Sun. 9a, Wed. 6:30p

Bible Study Sun. 10:30a

LENTEN SERVICES

& DINNER

What: Wednesday evenings During lent (through April 9) Wednesday evening meals at 5:15p with worship at 6:30p

GAMES & CARDS

IN THE CAFE

When: 2nd & 4th Mondays, 1-3p

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe

Who: Everyone

Why: Enjoy Social Time

Add’l: Come a little early to purchase your favorite drink from the Cafe. Enter at door 4 on south end of building.

Cost: Free

Contact: Church Office at 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

EXERCISE CLASSES

When: Mon-Sat

Where: Sharing Peace Cafe Wellness Room

Who: Anyone

Add’l: Chair Yoga:

Mon & Fri, 11am

Cardio Tone: Tue, 9a /

Thur, 6p

Latin Dance Fitness: Thur, 9a

Yoga: Tue, 5:30p / Sat, 2p

$5 drop in fee (cash only) except Yoga ($10 cash, cash app, venmo)

Cost: Various Prices

Contact: 260-744-3869 or cafeministry@peacelutheranfw.org

MOUNT CALVARY

LUTHERAN CHURCH

www.mtcfw.org

(260) 747-4121

Worship Times:

Worship Sundays 9:30am

Bible Study Sundays 10:45am

NEW LOCATION!

6721 Old Trail Rd, Suite 300 Fort Wayne, IN 46809. Near intersection of Bluffton Road and Lower Huntington Road, just west of of Walgreens.

