Spring Temperatures Are Keeping Staff Busy At FWACC

The glimpses of spring are here, and that means more pets are outside. For Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control this leads to an increase in incoming stray animals and unwanted litters.

April typically marks the beginning of warmer temperatures, which has everyone wanting to be outside, pets included. Historically that means an increase in animals that are loose and roaming, and a higher number of intakes for the staff at Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. “We have already seen a significant increase in stray animal intakes this month, which is a common trend with warmer temps,” says the shelter’s Deputy Director of Field Operations, Lisa Cain.

If you lose or find a pet, FWACC asks you to contact us within 24 hours to file a report and so they can scan the animal for a microchip. If you have Facebook, they also encourage you to share the animal on Lost Dogs or Lost Cats of Fort Wayne.

Warmer weather also brings about a busy season for FWACC’s foster team, something they call kitten season. “We are right on time with kitten season and already have 46 moms with babies in our foster program. Our fosters will be busy with babies through October,” says Foster Coordinator, Gina Thomas.

The Foster department is made possible through donations and grants, and with the help of kind families who open their homes and care for these animals while they are too young to go into the adoption program. You can support the foster program by becoming a foster, volunteering, or donating to the Critter Care Fund.

Visit fwacc.org to file a lost or found animal report, to view the animals in FWACC’s care, and for information on fostering, volunteering, and donating. Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control is an open access shelter and will never turn away an animal from within Allen County. Anyone struggling to care for their animal can contact the shelter for assistance.