County Health Department Reports First 2025 Measles Case

2 min read

The Allen County Department of Health confirms one local case of measles, in an unvaccinated minor.

The patient is stable and recovering. No other identifying information about the patient will be released, due to state and federal privacy protections.

The confirmation comes as part of an ongoing investigation conducted in partnership with the Indiana Department of Health. Exposures to the lab-confirmed case are minimal. More information will be shared when it is available.

Symptoms of measles typically appear 10 to 14 days after exposure to the virus, though some symptoms can appear as little as seven days after exposure. A red, blotchy rash is usually the most visible symptom, and that appears three to five days after exposure.

Measles symptoms include:

Rash

High fever

Sore throat

Small white spots inside cheeks

Red, watery eyes

Cough

Runny nose

Measles is highly contagious, and it is spread when someone who is infected sneezes or coughs, sending droplets into the air. It can lead to serious health problems, especially in children younger than 5. Effects of measles include ear infections, diarrhea, pneumonia, encephalitis (brain inflammation), severe hearing loss and even death.

Anyone experiencing symptoms should stay home and contact their health care provider immediately. Those with concerns about possible exposure can contact the Allen County Department of Health starting tomorrow at 8 a.m. at (260) 449-7556.

Children are routinely vaccinated for measles before attending kindergarten. The Health Department offers vaccines for measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases at its Medical Annex, 4813 New Haven Ave., and appointments can be made by calling 260-449-7504.

Immunizations also are available from Super Shot, and appointments can be made by calling (260) 424-7468.

Information about measles is available on the Indiana Department of Health’s website, as well as from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).