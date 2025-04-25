LRWP Presents Earth Day Fort Wayne

1 min read

Sunday, April 27, 2025, from 1-5PM, join staff and friends of Little River Wetlands Project (LRWP) at Eagle Marsh, 6801 Engle Road for the annual Earth Day Fort Wayne event.

The Earth Day Fort Wayne festival at Eagle Marsh is an annual celebration of local environmental and conservation work, hosted by LRWP. The event will stretch from Eagle Marsh nature preserve to Engle Road, which will close for the day.

“It is truly amazing to see the community’s response to Earth Day and to this celebration,” Cammy Sutter, Executive Director, noted. “Attendees will get to see the marsh while visiting around 30 vendors and conservation partners.”

There is tons of fun planned. Here are a few activities you can look forward to:

Education stations— hands-on activities for all ages! Come explore and see the wildlife that is found here on the marsh.

Shop our vendors- photography of the marsh, native plants, local honey, artisan jewelry, pottery pieces, and more.

Talk to conservation organizations about their current projects and what you can do to help conserve our environment

Don’t forget to grab a bite from food trucks—Bravas, Kona Ice, Travelin’ Tom’s, WTFish

Without the sponsorship of Arbor Farms Nursery, MetalX, IU Health, and the donations of our members, this event would not be possible.

Earth Day Fort Wayne has been hosted by Little River Wetlands Project since 2011. A nonprofit land trust, Little River Wetlands Project restores and protects wetlands in the watershed of the Little River, a tributary of the Wabash River. LRWP’s manages more than 1,300 acres in Allen and Huntington Counties, Indiana, including Eagle Marsh.