Historic Swinney Homestead Plant Sale

Mark your calendar for May 2, and pass the word on to your friends, too. The Historic 1844 Swinney Homestead will be open free to the public for walk-through tours. A Membership Table will include a display of activities planned for the upcoming year, and 2025-2026 Settlers, Inc. Memberships will be available. New members are welcome!



The Plant Sale will be different this year. The sale will no longer offer container-grown herbs. There will be perennial “diggings” for sale on the back lawn from the Homestead gardens and from gardens of Settlers and friends. Donations of garden plants or houseplants that have multiplied in your garden are greatly appreciated. Donated plants should be identified with a label and in some type of take-home container—cottage cheese cartons, milk jug bottoms (with a drain hole poked in the bottom) or plastic bags will do.

Plants can be brought to the back yard of the Homestead on upcoming Wednesdays, on Thursday May 1st (9 a.m.-noon), and before 9:30 am Friday May 2nd. Note: the sale sells most diggings for $4 a pot unless otherwise marked.

If you are looking for herbs, the former supplier was Young’s Green House on Lake Street.

For plant donations, email 2025 Plant Sale Chairman Steve Miranda: garden1023@aol.com (with a “Plant Sale” subject), or call (260) 610-1075. For Swinney Homestead questions, call Norene Brown (260)637-8622.

The money raised from the Plant Sale goes toward maintenance and restoration of the Swinney Homestead.