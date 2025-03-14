The Madness Of March

4 min read

March was the name of the first month in the original Roman calendar. Along with January, May and June, March is one of several months named after a god.

The Roman ruler, Numa Pompilius, is traditionally credited with adding January and February to the calendar, thus making March the third month of the year. While many have adopted this Gregorian calendar, some cultures and religions still celebrate the start of the new year on March 1.

You’ve probably heard of the Ides of March in reference to the date Julius Caesar was stabbed to death in 44 BCE and is observed on the 15th. But let’s not focus there because March is also known for much mirth and merriment, particularly on the 17th when St. Patrick, the patron saint of Ireland, is honored. In fact, this month is jam-packed with important Christian observances including Shrove Tuesday, Mardi Gras, Ash Wednesday and Lent. The exact day for these varies. Easter is considered a movable feast, which for now falls on a different calendar day each year. Easter’s date affects all others and this year it’s not until April 20.

Women’s History Month takes place every year during the entire month of March in the U.S., the U.K. and Australia. This month-long observance is dedicated to education about and celebration of women’s contributions to history, society, and culture. International Women’s Day happens every year on March 8, a day that not only celebrates the achievements of women and the progress made toward women’s rights but also brings attention to ongoing struggles for equality around the world.

As we know, Alexander Graham Bell is credited with patenting the first practical telephone in 1876. Martin Cooper, an engineer from Motorola, in 1984 developed the first hand-held phone known as The Brick, that quickly became a must-have accessory for everyone. Cell phone use has grown significantly with the number of smartphone users increasing by 73% between 2016 and 2021 when there were 7.1 billion mobile users worldwide, and the number is projected to reach 7.49 billion this year.

Americans spend an average of 5.4 hours per day on their phones. But some users have become addicted to their cell phones and find it hard to interact with the world around them. Often, they spend more time on their smartphones at social events than chatting with friends. This addition is known as “nomophobia.” A celebrity we won’t identify was quoted as saying, “If I lose my phone, it’s a wrap. I can’t even get into my own house.”

Though twice-annual time change has been practiced since daylight saving time’s adoption in 1918, many Americans have long grown frustrated with the constant time shifts. Lawmakers have made strides to put an end to the clock changes by trying to make daylight saving time permanent, or by promising to remove it all together. March 9 was the start of Daylight Savings Time, which began at 2:00 a.m., if it was not voted out permanently.

March 20 brings about the March equinox — also called the vernal or spring equinox in the Northern Hemisphere — marking the beginning of spring. In the Southern Hemisphere, this date marks the autumnal equinox and the start of fall. On this day, the sun stands directly over Earth’s equator.

March Madness is the annual college basketball tournament the NCAA hosts that spans from mid-March to early April. In fact, one might say March Madness lives up to the name of the month derived from the Latin word Martius named after Mars, the Roman god of war.

March Madness got its start in 1939, when a series of single-elimination games whittled eight teams down to two, and Oregon beat Ohio State to take home the first-ever tournament title. Over the years, the tournament has grown from featuring eight teams to 16 in 1951, doubling to 32 teams in 1975 and then doubling again in 1985 to the 64-team format we’re familiar with today.

And, of course, with every game of both the men’s and women’s tournaments televised and streaming, it allows fans to watch on their computers or their phones, even while at work. With employees engrossed in watching games and filling out tournament brackets, March Madness can have a detrimental effect on overall employee productivity.

Finally, no one has ever picked a verified perfect NCAA men’s bracket (nor the women’s bracket) and it’s probably not going to happen in our lifetime, or the lifetime of our kids, or their kids, or their kids.