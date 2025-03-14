Ballet Students Shine In National Summer Intensive Auditions

2 min read

Project Ballet, a pre-professional ballet training program right here in Fort Wayne, proudly announces that its students have been accepted into some of the nation’s most prestigious summer intensives, with many earning coveted scholarships. This achievement underscores the exceptional caliber of talent fostered within the local training program and reinforces Project Ballet’s reputation for excellence in dance education.

Following a rigorous audition season, Project Ballet students have secured placements at elite institutions throughout the nation for 2025 summer intensives.

In addition to gaining acceptance into these renowned programs, multiple students have received significant merit-based scholarships, a testament to their skill, dedication, and the high-quality training they receive at Project Ballet.

“We are so proud of our upper-level dancers for spreading their wings by studying around the country this summer. It is so valuable for a dancer’s training to experience other teachers and training philosophies,” said Beth McLeish, CEO and Artistic Director of Project Ballet. “We enthusiastically support our dancers in these summer pursuits.”

Summer intensives are transformative experiences that provide dancers an opportunity to train with world-class instructors and immerse themselves in a professional-level environment. These highly competitive programs bring together top young dancers from across the country and beyond, offering an unparalleled opportunity for growth.

At the heart of Project Ballet’s success is its unique teaching philosophy, which maintains the highest standards of classical ballet training while prioritizing the dignity and well-being of each child. Unlike many elite ballet institutions, Project Ballet strives to achieve an important balance—delivering rigorous, professional-level instruction while fostering an environment of respect, encouragement, and support.

Project Ballet provides an intensive, conservatory-style education that prepares students for professional careers in dance. By earning spots in these prestigious programs, students gain invaluable experience, networking opportunities, and exposure to world-class instructors, further elevating their artistic and technical development.

For more information about Project Ballet and its training programs, visit projectballet.org or call 260-471-7848.

Project Ballet is a nonprofit organization exclusively dedicated to training youth ages 3-18 in a rigorous and nurturing pre-professional ballet environment. Rooted in a carefully developed classical syllabus, the program cultivates dancers with an exceptionally strong technical foundation. As one of only a handful of schools of its kind nationwide, Project Ballet also offers an onsite Academic Conservatory for advanced dancers. Students progress through a structured curriculum that is designed to develop versatile, well-equipped 21st-century dancers, preparing them for professional careers in dance and higher education while maintaining a training environment that prioritizes respect, encouragement, and individual growth.