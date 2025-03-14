Experience The Choreographer’s Lab

2 min read

Fort Wayne Dance Collective set to produce dance performances featuring original choreographic works produced by veteran and beginner choreographers.

The Fort Wayne Dance Collective (FWDC) is presenting a live contemporary dance experience with their annual Choreographer’s Lab shows.

This annual collaborative dance performance features original works by the compelling choreographic voices of Fort Wayne’s diverse artists. FWDC is excited to present original choreographic works capturing individual and societal experiences in Choreographer’s Lab. This year’s show includes various topics and captures everything from loss, mental health, and war to joy, confidence, and community.

Fort Wayne Dance Collective’s mission is created around the idea that the movement arts are for everyone. By allowing anyone to create a dance piece, Choreographer’s Lab, ties directly to that mission. Fort Wayne Dance Collective provides the necessary resources and accommodations for anyone to choreograph, making the art form truly accessible to all people. Choreographer’s Lab is an incredibly compelling show because when anyone can create, new stories and perspectives are brought to the stage.

Choreographer’s Lab is an immersive contemporary dance performance showcasing local artists creativity, artistry, musicality, and athleticism.

“This is my sixth year now participating in the FWDC Choreographer’s Lab. One of my favorite parts about choreo lab is the ability to explore themes and ideas completely uninhibited. Many larger shows require cohesion wherein themes, dancers, and flow are much more predetermined, but choreo lab really allows one to play and create solely based on your own unique imagination. Every piece is unique to the creator – and the backstage community of artists really pushing their own boundaries is so inspiring.” – Annalise Harrison-Highley, Choreographer’s Lab Choreographer & Company Member at FWDC.



“Choreographer’s Lab has to be one of my favorite shows at FWDC because of the opportunity to choreograph and learn how to be more involved artistically in a production. I love seeing each piece and how different they can be from one another. You don’t want to miss it, in fact, try to go see both casts!” – Isabella Cardin, Choreographer’s Lab Choreographer and member of Pineapple Dance Project, FWDC’s youth performing group

This year’s cast will offer two performances of each different Choreographer’s Lab show (four performances in total). The shows are scheduled for: Saturday, March 22nd, at 2:30 PM & 7:30 PM and Sunday March 23rd, 2025, at 2:30 PM & 6:00 PM. The performances will be held at Fort Wayne Dance Collective at 437 E Berry St. Doors open a half hour prior to the show.

Tickets for Choreographer’s Lab are $15 and can be purchased at fwdc.org.

The 2025 performances of Choreographer’s Lab are supported by National Endowment for the Arts, Indiana Arts Commission, Foellinger Foundation, Arts United, Arts Campus Fort Wayne, and Flagstar Foundation.