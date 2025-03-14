Imagine Fort Wayne’s History At The Civil War Garrison

1 min read

“The Civil War Garrison,” scheduled for March 29, 2025, at The Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue will offer visitors a glimpse into the lives of those who fought during the Civil War.

This event aims to recreate scenarios allowing visitors to engage in history in a way that is both educational and entertaining. Although the current fort would not have been around during the Civil War, Fort Wayne was a rendezvous point and training ground for Union soldiers during the Civil War.

No event at The Old Fort would be complete without its Bake Sale. Visitors can indulge in a variety of homemade baked treats. There is also Old Fort themed merchandise and six different replica map posters, for those looking to take a piece of history home with them.

The historic ambience of The Old Fort provides a perfect backdrop. Visitors can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with soldiers, civilians, and artisans.

Ongoing construction may limit access to certain buildings. Learn about the construction project and how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne” at oldfortwayne.org.

Admission to the event is free, with the option of free will donations. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. We are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.