Social Club Launches To Celebrate Making New Friends

A new social club in Fort Wayne is helping adults make new friends while supporting small local businesses. The Fort Wayne Social Club offers members exclusive events like monthly meetups, and group activities, all designed to connect people and promote local businesses.

“We’re creating a space for adults to form friendships and discover local gems,” said Felicia C. York, founder of the club. “By partnering with small businesses, we’re strengthening both community bonds and the local economy.”

Members will enjoy special offers at participating businesses, with events ranging from happy hours to food tours. Volunteering and charitable opportunities will also be part of the club’s activities.

Membership is open to adults 21 and over. For more information, visit fortwaynesocialclub.com.

