Win Big In The Waynedale Shamrock Search!

3 min read

Get ready for another community-wide treasure hunt in Waynedale! The annual Waynedale Shamrock Search, hosted by Volunteers 4 Waynedale, is back from March 17-21, and you won’t want to miss it.

This exciting event brings families, friends, and treasure hunters of all ages together to explore local businesses, solve riddles, and track down hidden shamrocks, all while unlocking fun surprises and over $2,000 in prizes!

Last year, more than a thousand shamrocks were found, and this year promises rewards of local gift certificates, gift basket bundles, and plenty of lucky finds!

Each day, starting Monday, March 17 (St. Patrick’s Day), up to three riddles will lead you to different local businesses around Waynedale.

Solve the riddles to figure out which businesses to visit each day. Go to those businesses and find the hidden shamrocks (limit one shamrock per person per business). It’s free to participate, no purchase necessary to receive a shamrock. Take your shamrocks to the Waynedale Library (2200 Lower Huntington Rd) to claim an instant prize and get entered into a larger prize raffle. The more shamrocks you collect, the better your chances of winning big!

With over $2,000 in prizes up for grabs, the Waynedale Shamrock Search is your chance to have fun and win big! More than just a treasure hunt, the Shamrock Search is a fun and interactive way to celebrate the week of St. Patrick’s Day while exploring Waynedale’s local businesses. With prizes waiting at every turn, there’s no reason not to join the search so get ready to test your luck and enjoy the thrill of the hunt!

This year’s overall event sponsors are Hill’s Meat Market, Reddy’s Bluffton Road Marathon, Robinson Family Eyecare Clinic, Partners 1st FCU, Rich’s Auto Center, Legacy Plumbing, Heating and Air, Copy Solutions, and The Waynedale News.

Monday, March 17:

“Wood in name, but not in trees, a place where care comes with ease. For those who mend and those who heal, find this spot—it’s the real deal!”

“Not a bank, but a partner for you. Find this spot where your dreams come true.”

“A salon for your hair and a spa for your soul, find this place and feel whole.”

Tuesday, March 18:

“Marching forward, never back, A place of honor, dressed in black. Memories live and stories stay, find this post—it leads the way!”

“A name that rolls with savory cheer, bringing Italy’s finest near. From cannoli to ravioli, each bite divine. Find this place and wine and dine!”

Wednesday, March 19:

“Where numbers grow and money rests, a place where savings are at their best. The first to source your future bright, find this spot—it’s worth the fight!”

“In the race for gas, on Bluffton, we’re in the lead. Stop here for fuel and all you need.”

Thursday, March 20:

“For those who’ve lived and stories told, a place that nurtures young and old. A regal name, but not a throne. Here, a second home is grown.”

“Drips and drafts and heat too low, where do you turn when the problems grow? A name that lasts, a service true. Find this place—we’ll take care of you!”

“For juicy drummies and a cold brew. Catch the game and enjoy your view.”

Friday, March 21:

“I share my name with a shelter, yet no one sleeps inside. Instead of beds, I offer warmth where melted flavors reside. A circle divided, yet never a fight, I serve up joy in every bite.”

“A wealth of services, from bumper to hood. Find this place to make your car feel good!”

“Not a bank, but funds still grow, helping members’ wealth to flow. In the heartland, strong and true, find this place—it’s here for you!”

See prizes and follow the event here: www.facebook.com/waynedaleevents