Local Farms Honored With Hoosier Homestead Award

2 min read

Area legislators are recognizing the latest local recipients of the Hoosier Homestead Award, which recognizes farms owned and maintained by the same family for 100 years or more.

Represented by State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle) and State Reps. Matt Lehman (R-Berne) and J.D. Prescott (R-Union City), six locally owned farms were honored at the Statehouse.

Hedges (Wisner) farm in Wells County

The Hedges (Wisner) farm in Wells County received a Sesquicentennial Award

The Kennedy farm in Wells County received a Centennial Award

The Krueckeberg Family farms in Adams County received Centennial awards

The Werling farm in Wells County received Centennial and Sesquicentennial awards

The Georgi farm in Jay County received a Centennial Award

The Hoosier Homestead Award Program honors families who have made significant contributions to Indiana agriculture. Instituted in 1976, the program has recognized more than 6,000 family farms that have impacted Indiana’s economic, cultural, and social advancement.

“Rural communities like those in Senate District 19 depend on these farmers who have such an impact on the success of our local economy,” Holdman said. “These families have shown great dedication to maintaining the farming legacy, and I am proud to honor them at the Statehouse to celebrate all they do for our community, state and country.”

“Indiana’s agricultural industry is strong, driven by the unwavering commitment of Hoosier farm families who continue to contribute to the success of our economy,” Lehman said. “Congratulations to these local farmers on this outstanding achievement.”

“As many Hoosiers know, farming can be a challenging industry that requires hard work and commitment,” Prescott said. “ As someone who grew up in a farming family, I have great admiration for Hoosier farmers who put in years of effort to help feed our communities, boost our economy and provide jobs throughout the state of Indiana.”

To be named a Hoosier Homestead, farms must be owned by the same family for at least 100 consecutive years and consist of more than 20 acres or produce more than $1,000 of agricultural products per year. The award distinctions are centennial, sesquicentennial, and bicentennial – for 100, 150 and 200 years, respectively.

To learn more about the program or to apply for a Hoosier Homestead Award, visit in.gov/isda.