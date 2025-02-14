Turnstone’s Casino Night To Feature Local Favorites

2 min read

Tickets are now on sale for Turnstone’s highly anticipated Casino Night! This year’s event brings the thrill of casino-style games and a delicious showcase of Fort Wayne’s top local eateries. Mark your calendar for Friday, February 28, from 6-10 p.m. at Turnstone’s Plassman Athletic Center, where an evening of excitement, flavors, and fun awaits.

General Admission tickets are $75 and include access to games, a bag of player chips, tastings from local food vendors, and one drink ticket. Attendees must be 21 or older. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (260) 483-2100 ext. 247 or in person at Turnstone (3320 N. Clinton St. Fort Wayne, IN). Tickets must be purchased using cash, check, or debit card per Indiana Gaming Laws. All proceeds support Turnstone’s programs and services for children and adults with disabilities.

Casino Night isn’t just about rolling the dice—it’s about savoring the best bites in town! Guests can indulge in mouthwatering samples from an incredible lineup of local food and drink vendors, including ACME by Full Circle, Cookie Cottage, The Club Room at The Clyde, Handel’s Ice Cream, Kanela, McAlister’s Deli, Mercado, Papi’s Pizza, Poptique, Shigs In Pit, Skyline Chili, Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee Truck, Vineland Reserve Winery, and more!

Are you a local restaurant, food truck, or beverage provider? We’re still accepting vendor applications! Don’t miss the opportunity to showcase your culinary delights to an audience of over 600 guests. Contact caitlyn@turnstone.org for more details.

Casino Night is a Fort Wayne favorite, offering a one-of-a-kind night out filled with games of skill and chance, including blackjack, bingo, wheelchair basketball shot, bottle ring toss, and more. Guests can also take part in an exciting basket raffle and silent auction while enjoying a full cash bar.

Looking for a unique way to support a great cause? Volunteer opportunities are available! Volunteers receive free admission and can enjoy the event before or after their shift. Sign up at www.turnstone.org/casino.

Turnstone’s Casino Night operates under Indiana Gaming License #002703. For more event details, visit turnstone.org/casino.

Founded in 1943, Turnstone’s mission is to empower people with disabilities to achieve their highest potential by providing one of the most comprehensive offerings of services and programs to people with disabilities and their families under one roof in the United States. Thanks to generous support and compassionate staff, Turnstone’s legacy of advocacy and innovation continues to contribute to a world that accepts and values people based on their abilities. Turnstone’s scope of impact has evolved to include being a member of the United States Olympic family and home to USA Goalball.