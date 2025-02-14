Ouabache State Park To Offer Master Naturalist Class

1 min read

Do you love our natural world and sharing it with others? If you would like to learn more about nature in an indoor/outdoor hands-on setting at a State Park then this Master Naturalist Program is for you.

Ouabache State Park has partnered with Friends of Ouabache State Park and Wells County Purdue Extension to host an Indiana Master Naturalist class from March 12 through May 14 on Wednesdays from noon- 3p.m. The Indiana Master Naturalist Program (IMNP) is an educational/volunteer program developed by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources and Purdue University Extension to provide Hoosier’s who love experiencing and then sharing nature with others by learning through hands-on educational opportunities. Class sessions include birds, trees, pollinators, rivers and more.

The mission of the IMNP is to bring together natural resources specialists with adult learners to foster an understanding of Indiana’s plants, water, soils, and wildlife and to promote volunteer service in local communities.

The fee for the class is $80.00. Registrations will be due by March 3. To get a registration or to learn more about the program, contact Jody Heaston, Indiana State Parks Volunteer Coordinator, at jheaston@dnr.in.gov or 463-203-6562 or visit Wells County Purdue Extension located at 4-H Park in Bluffton.

The standard park entrance fee will be waived for students during class times.

Ouabache State Park (stateparks.IN.gov/2975.htm) is at 4930 E. St. Road 201, Bluffton, 46714.