LC Nature Park Launches T-Shirt Design Contest

1 min read

LC Nature Park is inviting artists, designers, and nature lovers to submit their designs for its 2025 T-Shirt Design Contest. The winning design will be featured on the official LC Nature Park T-shirt for 2025, which supporters and visitors will wear throughout the year.

This exciting contest is open to participants of all ages, with a theme centered around nature, conservation, and community. Whether inspired by the park’s roaming bison and elk, the vibrant prairie landscape, or the mission of LC Nature Park, artists are encouraged to submit original designs that capture the spirit of the park.

“One of our central pillars at LC Nature Park is community,” says Kelly Borgmann, the park’s Executive Director. “This contest invites our artistic community to celebrate the park’s beauty and wildness with us and is a launching pad for a much bigger engagement with artists across the region.”

The submission deadline is March 12, and all entries must be submitted digitally through the form on LC Nature Park’s website. The winning design will be selected by a panel of judges based on creativity, relevance, and overall appeal. The winner will receive a complimentary t-shirt featuring their design, public recognition across LC Nature Park’s platforms, and 6 free safari bus tour tickets.

By submitting a design, participants agree that LC Nature Park has the right to use, reproduce, and distribute the artwork for t-shirts that will be sold and marketed to support the park’s programs.

For full contest details, rules, and submission information, visit LCNaturePark.org/tshirt-contest.