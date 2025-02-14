Fort Wayne’s Music Economy Takes Center Stage

3 min read

Development of Fort Wayne/ Allen County’s music economy is moving forward this year thanks to the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne’s Knight Fund, Don Wood Foundation, Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission, Greater Fort Wayne Inc., and Visit Fort Wayne.

“The generosity of these community organizations expresses our collective commitment to improving the quality of place for our residents and ensures the growth of the visitor economy,” says Jill Boggs, President and CEO at Visit Fort Wayne.

These supporters will help fund research to assess and build a community-based strategy and path to grow Fort Wayne and Allen County’s regional impact on the music and creative economy. Special thanks to these forward-thinking partners for believing in the transformative potential of music in fueling economic prosperity, fostering innovation, and weaving in the fabric of our community identity.

Guided by Visit Fort Wayne’s Tourism Master Plan and Greater Fort Wayne Inc.’s Allen County Together (ACT) Plan, we’ve set our sights on being recognized for our exceptional music infrastructure, business opportunities, and vibrant and diverse music scene that supports local and regional talent.

“Many cities want to grow their music economy and nightlife, but we believe that Fort Wayne and Allen County’s strength lies in fertile ground – a place where innovation, technology, and entrepreneurship converge – and we’re excited to see how music will continue to uplift and unite our community and region as a powerhouse of creativity,” says Jessa Campbell, Director of Destination Development and Communications at Visit Fort Wayne.

Visit Fort Wayne has commissioned Sound Diplomacy, the global music, culture, and creative economy experts to develop a long-term and self-sufficient music strategy that positions music as a key driver in the local and regional economy.

The work will take place across 10 months, seeking collaboration and engagement with the music community in developing strategic recommendations by Sound Diplomacy through research into local regulations, policies and strategies, an in-depth mapping of the music ecosystem, stakeholder roundtables and a survey, and an economic impact assessment.

Fort Wayne Music Economy Survey

Music lovers and those working in or connected to the music economy are invited to share their input through the community survey – Fort Wayne Music Economy Survey. The survey will close February 23.

Music will also be the theme of Visit Fort Wayne’s annual Power of Tourism and Hospitality Awards event this May 7. Industry partners, stakeholders, and residents are invited to join. More information can be found at VisitFortWayne.com/PowerofTourism

Celebrating Tourism Master Plan Progress

As we mark a year since launching the Tourism Master Plan, we celebrate accomplishments from the community, steps toward growing our music economy and building an accessible destination, as well as laying foundations to be the driving force in creating a rich, diverse, and inclusive destination experience.

2024 Highlights Include:

Welcoming more family-focused attractions and developments including Ducky’s at The Pearl, Pinhouse Social at The Fairfield, and Parkview Field’s Holiday Lights walk-thru display.

Citilink received $10,987,062 (via the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) to buy approximately 12 “electric-hybrid” buses and replace diesel-fueled buses within its fleet.

Through Allen County’s Bicentennial celebrations, 15 “I” Am Allen sculptures were placed throughout the county.

Welcomed Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORA) established along the Harrison Street corridor from Promenade Park to Parkview Field, around Electric Works, and in New Haven.

The Allen County War Memorial Coliseum completed its future study.

The Fort Wayne International Airport (FWA) continues to add flight capacity with additional frequencies with American and United to Chicago and the return of Delta’s Detroit route.

The City of New Haven is partnering with Harvester Homecoming and Card and Associates to preserve Indiana’s manufacturing legacy with the Harvester Homecoming Museum at the planned Fields of Grace Complex.

Growth along the downtown Fort Wayne riverfront continues with finalizing bids for the Riverfront Phase IIB construction, the announcement of the Treeline District, and the Wedge Site development.

More information on progress and the Tourism Master Plan can be found at VisitFortWayne.com/TourismMasterPlan