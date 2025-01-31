Tickets for Science Central’s murder mystery fundraiser event, My Cold-Hearted Valentine, are on sale now! Here’s your clue to snag your tickets for the event everyone’s dying to attend.

Science Central invites you to dip into the chilling world of forensic science with another suspenseful and thrill-filled My Cold-Hearted Valentine event at Science Central on February 15, 2025, from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM. VIP Hour begins at 5:30 PM.

Guests should prepare for an unforgettable evening of intrigue, crime-solving, and killer food and drinks – all while immersed in an interactive science center!

Science Central beckons attendees to explore the gritty science behind crime investigation while working to uncover the dark secrets surrounding a fictional murder. This year’s event promises an exciting night with returning talent and sneaky twists that will keep everyone guessing.

Will you be the one to crack the case, pinning the cold-hearted culprit before time runs out?

Whether you’re a seasoned detective or a first-time investigator, My Cold-Hearted Valentine is the perfect way to support STEM education while having fun. Spend a unique evening with friends or your sweetheart this Valentine’s season at Science Central.

Tickets and sponsorship information are available online at ScienceCentral.org.

