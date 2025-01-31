Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season

Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana (GSNI-M) kicked off the 2025 Girl Scout Cookie season on January 17, a time when Girl Scouts everywhere hone their entrepreneurial skills as they find new and inventive ways to sell cookies, unboxing brighter futures for themselves. With the much-anticipated cookie season back in full swing, cookie lovers can rejoice as they indulge in the classic cookie line-up.

Troop 447 meets in Southwest Allen with leader, LaTanya Ackerson. This multi-level Girl Scout Troop has set an 11,000-package goal to help fund their upcoming trip & service project.

The 2025 cookie lineup is jampacked with the full spread of highly sought after cookie flavors, including Thin Mints®, Caramel deLites®, Peanut Butter Patties® and more. At the close of the 2025 Cookie Season, the beloved cookie flavor, Toast-yay!®, will be retired. Toast-yay!® enthusiasts can get their hands on the last of these favorite sweet treats by reaching out to a Girl Scout they know for their individual Digital Cookie® online sales link.

When girls participate in the Girl Scout Cookie Program, the largest entrepreneurial program in the world, they acquire a host of invaluable entrepreneurial skills, including goal setting, money management, decision making, people skills, and business ethics. Each box of cookies sold allows Girl Scouts to develop an inextinguishable entrepreneurial spirit, gaining courage, confidence, and character as they conquer new feats and embark on new adventures. Girl Scouts obtain transferable life skills as they earn a variety of badges and awards, including Cookie Business badges, Financial Literacy badges, Cookie Entrepreneur Family pins, and Entrepreneur badges.

This season, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana calls on community members to support their favorite cookies—and the girls behind each box. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with local troops to fuel inspiring experiences throughout the year including camp, amazing trips, service projects and much more. Please support your local Girl Scouts by ordering from a girl you know or by visiting www.girlscoutcookies.org to find a booth near you. Be sure to visit www.girlscoutcookies.org again on February 21 to have cookies shipped directly to your home.

How to Purchase Girl Scout Cookies This Year from January 17 – March 3

If you know a registered Girl Scout, reach out to learn how they’re selling cookies. If you don’t know a Girl Scout, contact Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana or use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth and purchase cookies.

Beginning February 21, customers who do not already know a Girl Scout will also be able to purchase cookies to be shipped directly to their homes by entering their zip code into the Girl Scout Cookie Finder. This link can also be used to find a local booth, purchase cookies, and/or donate cookies to local community causes.

You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to stay informed about how to purchase Girl Scout Cookies and other exciting Girl Scout news. Learn more about the Terms and Conditions and the SMS Privacy Policy.

For more information, to join or to donate, visit gsnim.org.