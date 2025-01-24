Getting Used Shoes Back In Step

Recently, Changing Footprints gathered 291 pairs of shoes from drop-off bins at 14 locations throughout Allen County. The shoes were paired together, counted, and brought into the “shoe shed” in New Haven for sorting into one of 42 categories. The sorted shoes go into banana boxes then are labeled and stacked in a storage area, ready to be distributed to social service agencies, free of charge, throughout northern Indiana.

Collection bins are located at most Allen County Library locations, all YMCA’s, all Indiana Physical Therapy locations, most Steppin’ Up Physical Therapy, the Fort Wayne Community Center, the Hoagland Post Office, Roberts Shoes, and Pro-Line and the Fitness Center in New Haven. Last year Changing Footprints distributed over 36,000 pairs of shoes for the poor and homeless. They encourage everyone to donate their used shoes, no matter what their condition or type, to help the less fortunate in our community.