A New Year, A New Day: Around The Frame

Happy new year to all my readers. As it does, every new year brings anticipation as to what will happen to make the year memorable for better or worse. This year, for the first time, I plan to attend my high school reunion. This May it will be 50 years since I graduated in the fourth graduating class of Wayne High School. It seems fitting to reconnect and learn what has transpired with my classmates over the past five decades. We all have stories to tell of lives lived with challenges, successes, twists, and turns. One of my classmates, Chuck Surack, has lived his life in the public eye for decades as he has transformed so many lives with his charitable giving and has changed downtown Fort Wayne by building and renovating. It seems fitting that the reunion will take place in a Surak owned building, The Quimby, formerly Lester’s Banquet Hall, near the Clyde. Many of my classmates, I’m sure, attended movies at the Clyde Theater back in the day, and those who have moved away will be amazed at its transformation thanks to Chuck and his wife Lisa. A Waynedale haunt that will also bring back memories is the Roller Dome South, now The Rink, an antique mall.

Lois Levihn’s Wayne High School speech letter sweater from the 1970’s.

Memories have a way of reminding us of our past as we contemplate our futures. What would we have done differently, what do we hope to do “someday?” What would we not want to regret not saying or doing? I am well past the age of collecting full Social Security, but do I keep putting it off until I reach 70, or will I regret not taking it sooner and enjoying the benefits of the funds? No one has a crystal ball to predict what lies ahead. We can plan and do everything in our power to cover all the bases and then life has a way of throwing a curve ball: A devastating diagnosis, an unfortunate car accident that wasn’t your fault, or a bad fall that has now taken a physical toll limiting one’s ability to travel or stay active.

Taking life day by day, eating right, getting some exercise, and trying not to be too stressed are good ways to live. You can’t undo the past, tomorrow is uncertain, so live in the moment as a present to yourself today.

If you are a fellow graduate of the Wayne High School Class of 1975 or know someone who is, please go to the reunion Facebook page and join it. tinyurl.com/3mvfm36j

If you have a different last name, please provide your former and current names. I’m looking forward to catching up with you on June 28th!

Lois Levihn is the owner of Born Again Quilts. If you have a textile you’d like to share, contact her at 260-515-9446 or bornagainquilts@frontier.com