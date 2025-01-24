Experience Living History At The Old Fort’s ‘Nouvelle Annee’

Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is gearing up for its first event of the new year. “Nouvelle Annee” is scheduled for Saturday, January 25, 2025, at The Old Fort on Spy Run Avenue. It is a living history experience that will take you back to one of the first French forts built near the Miami Indian Village of Kekionga. This event is one of the many festivities in Downtown Fort Wayne Winterval 2025.

As you walk through the gates of The Old Fort, you will find yourself immersed in the winter of 1745. The year dawns anew at Post Miami. It is the early days of 1745 at this French colonial outpost situated beside the great Native American Village of Kekionga of the Myaamia Nation. The new year brings troubling news from the east, a new war has begun with England. But at Post Miami, there is trouble of a different kind; the flow of trade goods is being cut off due to the war in the east. Unrest grows as the short supply of goods continues to hamper the lucrative trade.

Come experience a day in the life of the early inhabitants of Fort Wayne. The Old Fort will host French Colonial reenactors with displays of domestic life, the economics of the fur trade, and military life. See skits illustrating the tension of this time, recreating actual historic events which occurred in 1745 near what would become Fort Wayne, Indiana.

The historic ambiance of The Old Fort provides a perfect backdrop for this event. Families and history enthusiasts can explore the buildings of the fort and interact with the reenactors, civilians, and local artisans.

Ongoing construction may limit access to certain buildings. Learn about the construction project and how you can help “Keep the Fort in Fort Wayne.”

Admission to the event is free, with the option of freewill donations. Historic Fort Wayne, Inc. is a nonprofit organization committed to preserving the rich heritage of Fort Wayne. As a volunteer-driven organization, it relies heavily on community support and donations to continue its mission of education and preservation.

For the latest information and any schedule changes, visit the Historic Fort Wayne Facebook page at facebook.com/HistoricFortWayne.

Founded in 2004, Historic Fort Wayne is a Non-Profit Organization that manages The Old Fort in Fort Wayne, IN. Our goal is to educate the community about Historic Fort Wayne and its significance to the Northwest Territory, the State of Indiana, and the United States during the 17th and 18th centuries through interactive programming. We are a 100% volunteer organization. Our events are free to the public unless specifically noted. All programming is funded by private and corporate donations.