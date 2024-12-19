Heritage Lions Donate For Local Family For Christmas

Family Volunteer Day Highlights The Power Of Giving Back November 16th marked the 3rd Annual Family Volunteer Day held at Waynedale UMC. Sponsored by the Volunteer Center and in partnership with Project 216, over 70 people came together to pack 11,016 meals that were then shipped to refugees in Ukraine. Volunteers ranging from age 5 – 85 years young formed seven assembly lines to ...

There’s So Much To Celebrate! As the year draws to a close, Waynedale stands as a shining example of a community embracing both its traditions and the promise of progress. From festive holiday events to exciting new developments, 2024 has been a remarkable year for our community, and we look forward to what’s to come. The holiday season brings joy and ...

Project Giveback Celebrates 5th Anniversary At PSCU On Saturday, December 7th, Public Service Credit Union marked a major milestone with the 5th anniversary of Project Giveback, an annual event dedicated to spreading joy and kindness throughout the community. Members were asked to share their holiday wishes and when they did, the credit union’s employees jumped into action. They worked tirelessly to plan, ...

A Gesture Of Kindness From A Local Student… Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control received a wonderful surprise from a student of Saint Louis Academy in New Haven, IN. While being part of a family that fosters baby kittens, a love for animals just seems natural. What started as just an idea turned into reality when one student, with his family, approached the school ...