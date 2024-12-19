Heritage Lions Donate For Local Family For Christmas
Heritage Lions President Jack Clear and Lion member Dan Harkless presented a $500 check to Heritage High School. The donation will help an anonymous family with their basic needs for Christmas. Principal Rebecca Christensen expressed her gratitude for the Lions donation.
Latest posts by The Waynedale News Staff (see all)
- Project Giveback Celebrates 5th Anniversary At PSCU - December 19, 2024
- A Gesture Of Kindness From A Local Student… - December 19, 2024
- Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Hits The Ground Running - December 19, 2024