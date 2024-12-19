Thursday, December 19, 2024
Heritage Lions Donate For Local Family For Christmas

The Waynedale News Staff

Heritage Lions President Jack Clear and Lion member Dan Harkless presented a $500 check to Heritage High School. The donation will help an anonymous family with their basic needs for Christmas. Principal Rebecca Christensen expressed her gratitude for the Lions donation.

